Kalama is taking applications to fill the recently-vacated seat left by ousted former councilman Matthew Merz with the goal of letting voters decide who takes the position.

The timeline for appointing a new councilmember is complicated: The Kalama City Council has 90 days from the judge’s decision to remove Merz from office in order to appoint someone to the position. That places the deadline on Nov. 7 — Election Night.

Kalama and other cities in the area usually keep the application window for vacant seats open for 30 days, but doing so would leave the new councilperson to attend a handful of meetings before being replaced by Rob Gibbs or Deb Geiger, the two candidates running for the seat.

“We’re literally looking at like two meetings and that seems like a lot of work for two meetings,” Councilman Jon Stanfill said Thursday. “I would personally love to see the council stay out of the politics of the campaign.”

The Kalama City councilmembers Thursday said they don’t want to appoint either Gibbs or Geiger at the risk of influencing the election.

If the city does not appoint somebody to the open position within 90 days, the Cowlitz County commissioners have the option to fill the seat instead. Kalama’s councilmembers said they hoped commissioners would not appoint somebody other than the election winner.

County commissioners could not be immediately reached for comment by deadline.

City staff said they expected Gibbs and Geiger would apply for the seat during the position’s application window. Whichever candidate wins the election could be appointed to the position immediately after the election results are certified, instead of waiting for the normal swearing-in events in January.

“I would strongly suggest they do, but it’s their final choice, not ours,” Clerk/Treasurer Coni McMaster said.

Gibbs attended the Kalama council meeting Thursday and said he agreed with the proposed approach. Geiger could not be reached for comment prior to deadline.