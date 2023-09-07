State Sen. Jeff Wilson announced his reelection campaign to the Washington State Senate on Thursday morning.

A Republican from Longview, Wilson was elected to represent the 19th District in 2020. He has served a second elected role as a Port of Longview commissioner since 2015.

Wilson said he was announcing this far ahead of the 2024 election because of his conviction and interest in continuing to help southwest Washington.

"I'm not really focused on the election, I'm focused on doing my job to the expectations of the voters. That is a form of campaigning, though. That is an ongoing report card," Wilson said.

Wilson's biggest actions in the Legislature came during the 2023 session, his first year the legislative body operated fully in-person in Olympia. He pushed to crack down on catalytic converter thefts and the destruction of electric vehicle chargers and passed a law to protect tow truck drivers along roadsides after two fatalities in Cowlitz County.

Wilson said he also worked on issues unique to the counties he represents, such as invasive European green crabs or the Lewis and Clark Bridge.