A year ago, Mike Peterson argued against placing a temporary housing site for the city’s homeless on Alabama Street.

Peterson said he had seen years of crime and homeless tents spill from the street’s unmanaged homeless camp into his Highlands neighborhood. He helped lead the Highlands block watch to confront the more hostile people on the streets.

But after a recent tour of HOPE Village and months of the city’s new approach to addressing homelessness, Peterson made a new argument to the Longview City Council.

“It should be bigger,” he said in a July meeting about the city’s pallet homes for the homeless. “I think we ought to take one side, mandatory drug testing, take 50 (people) off the waiting list. The only metric that counts is who gets into housing and who can retain it.”

According to the progress report from the Salvation Army of Longview, who manages the site, about 20% of the people who made HOPE Village a home since Jan. 1 have been able to do just that. Roughly 134 people lived in the pallet homes from around December to June, and 25 residents moved into permanent housing since Jan. 1, the report states. All but one of those was still housed as of July.

The overall goal of the site is to help residents find permanent housing.

Budget $1.4 million: The maximum budget HOPE Village can have its first year. $859,700: The total of two state Department of Commerce grants for operations. $535,800: The amount the city paid for village operations so far. Hundreds of thousands of dollars: The amount under budget the village would come in if the current rate of spending continues, according to Salvation Army Major Phil Smith. Source: Salvation Army of Longview and the city of Longview.

James Kamaka is one of the former village residents who now has his own housing. A “concerned resident” found Kamaka sleeping outside and got him into the pallet homes, according the Salvation Army report. A case manager connected him with his veterans benefits and eventually found him a room at the Monticello Hotel.

“I’m staying there now, paying the rent and getting my budget straightened out and all of that. No drinking, no drugs. The Hope Village helped me out a lot and I owe them a lot of thanks,” Kamaka told the City Council.

Salvation Army Major Phil Smith said the rising number of unhoused residents in Cowlitz County over the last year — as shown by the latest official count of local unhoused people — proves the continued need for more local housing for varying incomes.

“Hope Village is just part of the equation. The model is not the only answer,” Smith said. “Those numbers are all on the rise, but they all ultimately point to a lack of different types of housing.”

To address homelessness, housing shortages and population growth, the state estimates Cowlitz County needs to add 10,000 housing units by 2044 — with the majority for people of low income.

The state says about 65% of those 10,000 units should be for low-income residents making 50% or less of the area median income. That includes more than a quarter for residents making 30% or less of the area median income; about 1,375 for those who need support services; and 170 emergency housing units/shelter beds for homeless residents.

Assistant City Manager Ann Rivers agrees.

“You don’t just take someone who is chronically unhoused and move them into a home and your work is done,” she said. “What we are doing, what the Salvation Army is doing, is moving people along a continuum to being housed, perhaps being employed, being able to manage in daily life. We need a multitude of different types of housing so people can move along that continuum and hopefully in the end they are in housing that is clearly permanent but also manageable for them.”

HOPE Village doesn’t just provide housing, but one-on-one support to help residents with issues like finding employment, accessing health benefits, getting a driver’s license, applying for college, in addition to everyday skills like cooking meals, opening a bank account and understanding a lease agreement.

In the first six months, the Salvation Army reports five residents found a job, 12 were referred for health care and 19 were referred for Substance Use Disorder treatment.

Not everyone who enters the site succeeds. The Salvation Army report states about 70 people chose or were asked to leave without finding permanent housing, including 26 who were caught with drugs, alcohol or paraphernalia — grounds for immediate expulsion. At HOPE Village, residents are not drug tested but drugs, alcohol and paraphernalia are not allowed on site.

Another 16 were removed for repeatedly breaking the rules against having visitors in their pallet homes. Smith said drug and alcohol use is often associated with people congregating, which is why visitors are not allowed.

Police calls Site reports to police have almost halved compared to before HOPE Village. 120 calls were made to Longview police during the first five months of 2022 when the tent encampment was housed on Alabama Street. 67 calls were made to Longview police during the first five months of 2023 when HOPE Village was operating. 24 of the 67 calls were about incidents inside HOPE Village, like the April stabbing of one resident by another, and the rest were incidents outside the fence. Source: Salvation Army of Longview.

Smith said the site’s staff are working to reduce those bad outcomes. HOPE Village started offering more treatment options for substance addiction, along with random searches and other enforcement measures. To limit the interest in having visitors in units, the site improved the communal areas and added events like tie-dying and movie nights to build other communal connections.

The program is providing shelter for all types of people, according to the report, from a woman who ended up homeless when she lost her job due to mental illness, to a woman who lost her home when her husband died and she was left to live in a tent. Both of those women were homeless for at least a decade, the report states, but now have permanent housing after living in the village.

“I think we can all agree that the community does benefit every time we return someone to permanent housing and help them be a functioning member of society,” said Rivers.

Editor’s note: City Editor Hayley Day contributed to this article.