The Board of Natural Resources has approved the acquisition of 264 acres in Southwestern Washington, which includes a 40-acre plot in Woodland.

According to a news release, the agency is purchasing the undeveloped land that lies 20 miles east of Woodland, which will be designated to support the Common School Trust, which helps fund schools.

The land cost $230,000, and the funds will go toward kindergarten through 12th grade education across the state by auctioning off the rights to harvest the trees to a timberland company. The Department of Natural Resources also would receive some revenue as part of the deal.

Kenny Ocker, communications manager for the Department of Natural Resources, said that the plot of land in Woodland is "deep down in the woods."

According to its website, the department manages 2.4 million acres of forested state trust lands — 86,500 acres across Cowlitz County, Ocker said adding, lands are harvested every 60 years.

Proceeds from prior Department of Natural Resources enabled the purchase of the 40-acre plot of land near Woodland.

"It is critical for my department to continue to sustainably support schools and critical local services and to keep working forests working for generations to come, and these transactions will do exactly that," Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said in a statement.

The Department of Natural Resources also received a 14-acre parcel of forestland along Buncombe Hollow Road south of Lake Merwin; the land will also support the Common School Trust; the news release states.