Voter turnout is usually down in local primary elections and 2023 is shaping up to be a similar story.

There were 15.21% of ballots returned by Cowlitz County voters as of Thursday night, or slightly more than 9,000 accepted ballots which are waiting to be counted on Tuesday.

Cowlitz County Elections Manager Hayley Johnson said the county was on track to meet or slightly exceed the normal turnout rate of 22% for a primary election in a non-presidential year. Johnson expected 2024 to be a more contentious set of races compared to this year's city council and school board primaries.

"It's been a very mild election, not that I'm complaining," Johnson said. "There's been little foot traffic in the office. I haven't heard about a lot of issues from voters."

While the returns have been slow so far, Cowlitz County is above the statewide average of ballots returned for the current election. Around 13.4% of voters across Washington have returned their primary ballots as of Thursday afternoon.

There has been one quirk to the current election results. Cowlitz County often sees around two-thirds of ballots returned through the drop boxes. So far in this election, slightly over half of the ballots have been returned by mail.

Johnson said there may be more voters traveling during the summer and sending their ballots through the mail early to make sure they arrive.

The deadline for voting for the primary races or fire district levies on the ballot is 8 p.m. Tuesday. Johnson recommended that as the Election Day cutoff gets closer, voters should either use a drop box to deliver their ballot or make sure their envelope is postmarked before the Tuesday deadline.