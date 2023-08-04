The Humane Society of Cowlitz County will stop providing animal control for multiple cities and Cowlitz County residents at the end of the year.

Humane Society Director Darren Ullmann sent out letters earlier this week alerting the areas it partnered with that the shelter would "no longer be providing animal control services in any form as of January 1st, 2024." Ullmann said the nonprofit's board of directors voted to end the program in order to focus on animal care and sheltering.

The animal shelter has provided animal control for the majority of its 50 year existence. The group contracts with Cowlitz County, Longview, Kelso, Woodland and Castle Rock to provide their animal control along with overall sheltering of stray or unwanted animals.

As a nonprofit, Ullmann said the Humane Society struggles to keep up with the cost of equipment and the manpower needed to answer calls around the clock. The animal control officers also had a tougher time investigating animal abuse cases without the full enforcement abilities of a police officer.

"In the end, it will benefit the community because they'll have the resources to do proper investigations. Our guys do their best with what they have, but with limited resources and limited authority, it's difficult to do it justice," Ullmann said.

Over the first half of 2023, the Humane Society responded to 1,228 animal complaints across Cowlitz County. The shelter's animal control officers impounded 443 animals and investigated 114 cases of animal cruelty.

Ullmann said Cowlitz County is one of the few counties in Washington that runs animal control through the Humane Society instead of law enforcement. According to presentations Ullmann gave earlier this year, the majority of counties use the county sheriff's office to provide animal control.

Longview City Manager Kris Swanson said Friday that the Humane Society has been a great partner to the city over the years.

“We will be working with the county and other counties to consider options and a path forward,” Swanson said via email.

The Humane Society plans to contract with whichever agency or agencies take over animal control duties to continue sheltering any impounded animals. Ullmann said he will meet with the governments and law enforcement agencies over the rest of the year to talk through the transition.

"We hope to make this as seamless as possible," Ullmann said.