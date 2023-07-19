Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved a 2023 budget amendment adjusting for unanticipated expenses and revenues, including fixes to the coroner’s budget, which had been much lower than previous years.

One of the largest adjustments is transferring $1.5 million from the general fund to the budget stabilization “rainy day” fund created last year, said Kathy Funk-Baxter, finance manager. The commissioners would need to vote unanimously to use the money.

The amendment increases the coroner’s office budget by about $245,000 to account for unbudgeted or underbudgeted expenses, Funk-Baxter said.

The largest hike is an additional $165,000 for professional and contracted services, including autopsies, toxicology and other laboratory tests, according to the amendment. The 2023 budget included $80,000 for these services, not even enough to cover the standing $92,000 contract with forensic pathologist Clifford Nelson, Funk-Baxter said.

“The previous coroner was exiting, and it was that person’s responsibility to give us a realistic budget and that did not happen,” said Commissioner Arne Mortensen. “That should not have been that way.”

The coroner’s office revenue was also increased to account for the rise in autopsy reimbursements it will receive from the state, Funk-Baxter said.

The budget amendment also adjusted recording fee revenues and expenditures based on this year’s trends, Funk-Baxter said. Recording fees are coming in “considerably less” than budgeted, about 50% to 60% of last year’s monthly amounts, she told the commissioners during a July 10 workshop.

To account for the downward trend, the amendment decreases the affordable housing fund’s revenues and expenses by $199,500, Funk-Baxter said. The low-income housing fund revenue was decreased from $1 million to $765,000, but it has a fund balance to draw from to cover expenses, she said.

The county’s unemployment compensation claims have been higher than expected, and the amendment increases that budget from $35,000 to $180,000, Funk-Baxter said. The general fund will bill those costs to departments next year.

Funk-Baxter also increased the amount budgeted for insurance premiums from $1.77 million to about $1.9 million based on the trend of rising costs.