Ahead of the Aug. 1 primary election, most Cowlitz County voters should receive ballots in the mail this weekend or early next week.

The county Elections Office will send ballots this week, and voters should receive them by July 18, Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said. Rural areas are more likely to receive ballots slightly later, she said.

Registered voters who don’t receive a ballot by Tuesday can call or visit the county election’s office for a replacement. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can register online or by mail until 5 p.m. on July 24, and can register or update their address in person at the Cowlitz County Elections Office until 8 p.m. Election Day, Aug. 1.

Ballots can be returned by mail, no stamp needed, and must be postmarked by Primary Election Day. Voters can submit ballots at one of eight drop boxes or at the Elections Office, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso.

Washington residents can check their voter registration status, register to vote and view the online voters’ guide at www.votewa.gov.

Voters’ pamphlets were sent earlier this month. On Monday, the Elections Office issued a news release addressing concerns about the local pamphlet. Between pages 14 and 15, there is a thin strip of paper near the spine, which occurred during the binding process, according to the office.

No primary candidates or measures were omitted, Fundingsland said.

Under state law, only nonpartisan races with three or more candidates appear on the primary ballot.

Eight Cowlitz County races and two local measures will come before voters, though ballots will vary depending on voters' addresses.

Turnout is difficult to predict, but the average of the last four odd-year primary elections was 22.15%, Fundingsland said.

"My hope is that it would be greater," she said.

The Elections Office is holding an open house Tuesday, July 25, for the public to see staff in action during an election.

Guided tours of the office begin 10 a.m. and run hourly during office hours. Appointments are required for tours. People can call the office at 360-577-3005 or email elections@cowlitzwa.gov to reserve a time slot.