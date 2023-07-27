Later this year, the Cowlitz County commissioners will decide whether or not to continue the one-tenth of 1% mental health sales tax.

Ending the program, which brings in about $2.5 million per year, could result in affected departments requesting money from the general fund to keep staff and services and stave off potential cuts.

The tax sunsets at the end of 2024, but the board wants to make a decision this year to account for the change in the next biennial budget.

The commissioners first approved the tax in 2012, before any of the current board members were in office. The tax adds a penny to every $10 purchase. State law requires revenue be used for chemical dependency, mental health programs and therapeutic courts.

The tax was set to end last year, but in August 2021, the board extended it through 2024, in part to help fund the new Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office behavioral health unit.

Tax revenue has leveled off after a bump in 2020 and 2021, according to county documents. Expenditures currently outpace revenue, with $2.95 million in mental health tax spending budgeted this year. It’s not uncommon for actual costs to come in under budget, as they did last year, but it’s difficult to say how it will work out this year, said Gena James, Health and Human Services deputy director.

Of the total budgeted for this year, Corrections receives about 43%, Therapeutic Courts 36%, Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Health Unit 14%, Youth Service Center 5% and administrative costs 2%.

Over the past several months, departments that use the tax revenue told commissioners how they use the money and made their case to the to keep the funding – or prepare for increased requests for general fund money. Like the name implies, the general fund pays for many of the services the county provides.

Department of Corrections

The county corrections department uses approximately $1.26 million in mental health tax funds to help pay for mental health officers, expanding mental health services for inmates and medically-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder, Director Marin Fox said.

If the commissioners end the tax, the department will have to request general fund money or another source to pay for the required staff and services, Fox told the board in late June.

The tax funds two of the department’s three mental health officers, positions held by corrections officers who are good at interacting with high-needs inmates, Fox said.

Assigning specific officers to the positions improves the department’s chances of getting inmates to take medication and makes it easier to track their condition, said Joel Treichel, one of the mental health corrections officers.

The officers are necessary as part of the jail’s minimum staffing levels, Fox said. While the specific mental health positions are not required by law, they have “assisted in creating a safer environment for inmates and reduced the county’s liability,” she said.

The Cowlitz County Jail had four in-custody deaths between 2013 and 2014 and one at the end of 2016 that has been “litigated and resolved,” Fox said. In July 2022, a man died in the jail of a drug overdose, but there’s been no litigation since the department added the mental health officers several years ago, she said.

“Unfortunately what success looks like for us is not getting sued,” Fox told the commissioners. “It’s harm reduction, it’s risk management and that is a lot of how we’ve landed here with these positions and how we’ve landed here with the other buckets of funding.”

Corrections also uses the tax money to help pay for mental health services as part of the county’s contract with NaphCare, which provides health care services to the jail and juvenile center. Staff, including a mental health counselor and prescribing-level provider, screen incoming inmates, provide mental health evaluations and examinations, Fox said.

“We see a lot of substance use as well, but the majority of patients we see have a mental health concern,” Dena Brawley, NaphCare health services administrator, said.

About $143,275 of tax revenue helps fund a juvenile care clinician to provide mental health services to those in the county’s Youth Services Center as part of the NaphCare contract.

The mental health tax funds also go toward providing medically-assisted treatment to jail inmates, as required by state law and case law, Fox said. In 2022, about 16.6% of inmates received the treatment, including 3.2% continuing treatment started before they were arrested, 7.7% starting it from the beginning and 5.7% treated as part of detox protocol, according to the department.

Last year, the department received a state grant to expand the program and applied for an increase this year, Fox said. If approved, the mental health tax funding for the program will decrease by about $92,000, she said.

When asked what she would do without mandates, Fox said she would still want to treat people the way they treat people now and keep them safe.

“If it were my child in a jail, I would want my child to receive adequate treatment. I would want my child to receive mental health services, and I would want my child to be safe,” she said. “I think that’s the standard we should use.”

Therapeutic Courts

The second-largest allocation of mental health tax revenue goes to the county’s therapeutic courts: drug court, mental health court, family treatment court and juvenile drug court.

Therapeutic Court officials presented to the county commissioners during a workshop Wednesday.

The 2023 budget included about $575,000 in tax funds but the program rarely spends it all, Adam Pithan, Therapeutic Courts manager, told The Daily News. The money pays for about three and one-third case managers, some training and other office operations, he said.

The mental health tax provides “a good chunk” of Therapeutic Courts’ budget, and officials would have to request money from the county’s general fund to continue programs, Pithan said. Either way, taxpayers will fund the program, he said.

The overall idea of therapeutic courts is to stop criminal activity by addressing the underlying issue of why people are committing crimes, whether that’s to fuel their addiction or because of mental health problems, Pithan said.

Cowlitz County’s therapeutic courts are working “really well,” with participant numbers back up after dropping because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Washington Supreme Court ruling that threw out the state’s simple drug possession law, Pithan said.

Drug Court participation is close to the pre-pandemic level of about 100 participants, with 92 currently enrolled and about a dozen in screening, Pithan said. More than 50 people are currently in mental health court, he said.

A team effort by Therapeutic Courts, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and defense attorneys helped get the program back to a good spot, Pithan said.

The program doesn’t plan to ask for an increase in funding, Pithan said. Since the participation is back up, staff are focusing on helping people through the program and matching the numbers in to numbers out, he said.

Unlike parole, which lasts for a set amount of time, participants must complete treatment and other aspects of the program before graduating, Pithan said.

“The goal is lasting recovery, not just to get them through the program,” he said.

Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Office of Public Defense

The overall $1.08 million allocated to therapeutic courts includes some for prosecuting and defense attorneys working with therapeutic court clients.

Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen said his office received $165,000 in 2022, with 80%, or $134,000, paying a therapeutic courts deputy prosecutor. That position, created when the sales tax started, works with felony diversions, Drug Court, Mental Health Court and handles involuntary treatment hearings, Jurvakainen said. The rest of the money goes to other staff time related to therapeutic courts, he said.

Jurvakainen told the commissioners the therapeutic courts are a net positive and act as an “offramp” from the standard criminal justice process.

“I find it as an opportunity that’s put in the person’s hand,” he said. “They’re given the tools, and if they’re not successful, they probably get a lot more time than what they were looking at had they resolved their case. If they are successful, good for them.”

This year is the first time the Office of Public Defense has received mental health tax revenue, Director Ian Maher told commissioners on June 21. The office was budgeted about $262,000 for 2023 and uses most of the funds to pay about half the salary of the drug court attorney, who also handles mental health court clients and those at the hospital on temporary hold due to mental health issues, he said.

A smaller amount helps pay the office’s juvenile court attorney for eligible work, Maher said. The funding allowed OPD to hire a legal specialist who assists attorneys with therapeutic courts work as well as other general tasks, Maher said.

“This has been a great benefit to our budget,” he said. “It’s allowed us to hire a whole extra employee who has really been integral to getting our office moving pretty smoothly up front.”

Without the tax allotment, the department would increase its budget request from the general fund to afford keeping on the attorneys and potentially the legal specialist, which is not a permanent position, Maher said.

Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office

Starting last year, the sheriff’s office has received mental health tax revenue to pay for a behavioral health unit to help deputies respond to individuals in crisis.

Last year, the county contracted with Columbia Wellness to provide the four mental health staff for an amount not to exceed $740,790. The actual cost of the program will likely be lower because the county only spent about $131,400 in 2022 as the program was getting up and running and has budgeted $403,000 for this year, according to Health and Human Services documents.

The unit is responding to about 10% of calls for the sheriff’s office, including follow-ups, Chief Administrative Deputy Jordan Spencer told the commissioners in early June. So far in 2023, the unit has gone out on about 2,600 of the 30,000 calls the Sheriff’s Office has responded to, he said.

The team covers most of Cowlitz County, apart from Longview, which has its own similar program.

Depending on the situation, the unit can respond with deputies or instead of deputies and help de-escalate a situation, Spencer said. On a regular basis, deputies will ask the unit to follow up on mental health-related calls they can’t do anything about, he said.

Since August, the unit has completed 273 face-to-face outreaches and 1,270 follow-ups, said Brittney Darr, the mental health provider lead for the county team.

The unit has helped take on frequent calls from people in crisis and allowed deputies to focus on priority calls, Darr said. It has also saved time by allowing officers to leave a scene, if safe, and get back to other duties, she said.

The team connects people with drug or alcohol treatment, mental health treatment, food resources and other agencies, Darr said.

Sheriff Brad Thurman said it’s hard to quantify the calls the program has prevented, but the team works to keep people out of the criminal justice system or hospital and get them to a stable position where emergency responders are not hearing from them on a daily basis.

The program is a long-term solution, where law enforcement’s previous options of taking someone to jail or the hospital with no change in behavior was a short-term solution, Spencer said.

“I think the longterm ability of the behavioral health unit to actually work a case load and stay in touch with these individuals is a major benefit,” he said.

Thurman told the commissioners he isn’t looking to grow the program but to maintain staffing and funding if the mental health tax is continued.

Commissioners’ initial opinions

While the commissioners have not yet made a decision on whether to extend the tax, they have recognized at least some of the staff and services need to be funded one way or another.

Commissioner Rick Dahl said during multiple workshops he would prefer necessary staff positions be paid out of the general fund as a normal course of business.

The commissioner said he’s not trying to be “threatening” but suggested departments try to build these costs into their regular budgets and see what it looks like.

“If I’m going to ask the taxpayer to kick in a little bit, I think it’s reasonable to be able to show them something at the end,” he said on June 21. “These types of operational things, I think it’s on us as a county to figure out how we work those in.”

During the June 21 workshop, Commissioner Arne Mortensen said he would agree with Dahl in a “properly working system” but mandates may tie the county’s hands.

“If you gather I’m conflicted over this, you gather accurately. I just simply don’t know what the right thing is to do,” he said. “But I think there’s a lot to be argued in favor of trying to do without further taxing the public.”

After joining the board in 2013 right after the tax began, Commissioner Dennis Weber proposed putting the measure on the ballot but didn’t have support to move it ahead, he said Friday.

Weber said while people should get a chance to vote on tax increases, he understands the practicality of not risking one at this point when programs that rely on the tax are working well. There hasn’t been a public outcry for a vote or to end the tax, he said.

It’s hard to say if the general fund could take on costs currently covered by the mental health tax, especially as the county is working to catch up on delayed maintenance of its buildings, Weber said.

“If there is an alternative source the state has offered to deal with these mental health issues, better to use that then go back to when we don’t have enough money to take care of our facilities,” he said.

The general fund’s capacity for these costs is something the commissioners hope to figure out as budget season gets underway, Dahl said in June.

“The whole process here is just to really gather information and make sure that we try and make the best, most sound financial decision we can make,” he said.