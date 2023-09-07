The first phase of city-funded repairs to the outside of Catlin Hall are scheduled begin next year.

Kelso will go out for bid in October on a project replacing the roof, siding and some of the windows at the building that hosts the Kelso Senior Center. The repair work will be done in 2024, depending on the timing allowed by the winning bid company.

The Kelso City Council agreed at the start of the year to set aside roughly $600,000 in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act for the repairs. After a preliminary engineering report in August estimated the total cost of repairs for the building at $1.27 million, the city and the senior center board established a phased approach for the repairs.

City Manager Andy Hamilton met with the senior center board Tuesday ahead of the council meeting to finalize which improvements would be included in the upcoming request for bids.

Senior center board member Guy Tow said the senior center handles many of the smaller renovations and maintenance as part of the deal with the city. The roof repair and siding were more expensive and specialized work, so the senior center approached the city

Siding had fallen off the south side of the building earlier this year, Tow said, and the walls underneath appeared to be in good condition.

“If you don’t maintain a building, it doesn’t last. But this is a good building. It has really good bones,” Tow said.

Catlin Hall is owned by the city and has been rented out to the Kelso Senior Center Association since 2010. The building hosts events for the senior center as well as a variety of local groups, including the Kiwanis and the Cowlitz County Democratic Women.

Hamilton said the city had originally waited to see if the senior center was interested in moving to the community center being built as part of the affordable housing complex on Catlin Street. When that idea was shot down, the city asked Brittell Architecture for a cost estimate for the project.

The initial phase is projected to cost around $400,000, based on the engineer evaluation and previous work done by the Senior Center Association. Any leftover money from the $600,000 provided would go into future repairs of the building. Tow said the next priorities for building improvements were the kitchen and the main doors.

City councilmember and senior center member, Jim Hill, had been pushing the city to commit funds for the building since before his election in 2021. He was elated Tuesday night.

“I have no words left to say,” Hill said.