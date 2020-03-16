Gov. Inslee further expands restrictions, controls to contain coronavirus

Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday expanded a ban on meetings and business closures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Inslee has ordered restaurants, bars, clubs and gyms statewide to close and banned all gatherings of more than 50 people. The closure also applies to coffee shops, food courts, barber shops, hair salons, youth sports, theaters and bowling alleys, The Seattle Times reported Monday.
Inslee, speaking at a press conference late Monday morning, also urged people to stay home and avoid social interactions.
Here is a current list of activities affected by the outbreak:
Events and meetings canceled or postponed:
- The Children’s Discovery Museum will be closed through the end of the month.
- RiverCities Transit Center ribbon cutting, Monday.
- The Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild meeting, Monday.
- Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau presentation by Mayumi Tsutakawa at the Longview Public Library, Monday.
- Kelso City Council meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
- ESD 112 Regional High School Art Show reception, Wednesday.
- Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum
- Salty Talk presentation by Robert Michael Pyle, March 19.
- R.A. Long (athletic) Hall of Fame ceremony, Friday March 20. Those scheduled for induction this year will be carried over to the ceremony next year.
- Castle Rock High School Class of 1966 reunion, 3 p.m. March 20.
- Safe Kids Lower Columbia car seat clinic, March 21.
- Emergency Support Shelter Annual Fundraising Breakfast, March 25. Tentatively plan to reschedule for the end of May.
- Dino Doozer Masquerade Ball, March 28.
- Three Rivers Christian School has cancelled its annual mission trips planned for the last week of March.
- Kiwanis of Kelso Longview “Got Talent?” fundraiser, April 26.
- Longview/Kelso Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group March meeting.
- Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife hunter education classes, field days, clinics, outdoor skills workshops, angler education training, Family Fishing events and other volunteer-led activities until at least April 13. Participants will receive refunds for any paid classes or workshops. Registration for future classes postponed until further notice.
- Stageworks Northwest has postponed productions of "Clue on Stage" and "Arsenic and Old Lace," and the guest screening of the film "Another Cabin Massacre."
- AARP Foundation Tax-Aide services cancelled until further notice.
- Cowlitz Pomona Grange has cancelled the regular monthly meeting for the month of March.
- The Sons of Norway is cancelling all events and meetings in March and April.
- Community Arts Workshop at Lower Columbia CAP closed until further notice.
- Youth and Family Link programs
- YMCA closing at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
- Kelso and Longview senior centers are closing and suspending activities.
- Longview-Kelso Community Concerts has indefinitely postponed its March 29 Sons of Serendip concert.
Services changed or disrupted:
- The Longview library has cancelled public events and outreach visits until further notice. The library will remain open regular hours.
- WSDOT has suspended its free coffee volunteer program at safety rest areas until further notice.
- Cowlitz PUD will close its public lobby effective Monday. The utility will maintain regular staffing and hours for customer service available at the drive-through window, by phone or online.
- The City of Rainier will restrict public access. The city asks residents to pay utility bills online, by mail or in the drop box outside of City Hall. Payment due dates for this billing cycle have been extended to May 1.
- Department of Corrections suspended visitations at all correctional facilities in the state. The Cowlitz County Jail also suspended on-site visitation. The county department is working on an agreement with the inmate phone service provider so each inmate can make two free calls a week and one free video call each week for the next 30 days. The department also suspended all volunteer visits and educational classes.
- Lower Columbia CAP changed its monthly food distribution to a drive-by model. Agency staff and volunteers on Tuesday will be posted behind the Help Warehouse (1526 Commerce Ave., Longview) and direct participants where to collect their food.
- Kalama Helping Hand changed its 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday food distribution to a drive-through system with pre-packaged food bags. It will no longer take clothing and household item donations, and the clothing room will be closed until further notice.
- Friends of Skamokawa River Life Interpretive Center closed Friday until further notice.
- Kaiser Permanente is postponing all elective surgeries
Businesses/offices closed
- Happy Kids Dentistry
- The Daily News (newspaper will continue to publish)
- Twin City Laundry no longer self-serve
- Cowlitz PUD offices closed.
Government activities
• Cowlitz County sheriff;s office suspends all fingerprinting.
• The City of Rainier cancels municipal court this month
• Lower Columbia College is conducting classes online only.