Gov. candidate Loren Culp draws big crowd in Kelso Monday

"It's a bunch of garbage," Culp said of the Senate bill. "I think (they) got a bunch of pedophiles in a room and came up with that, and (Inslee) said 'Yeah, that sounds good, I'll sign it.' How pathetic."

Culp also criticized a Seattle Times article detailing a lawsuit by a child sex abuse victim that accuses him and two other officers of botching a 2013 investigation into her case and intimidating her with threats of a false-claims charge.

Culp has denied the allegations and called the article "half-baked" and "fake news."

"I was an officer, a K9 handler, (and I) was asked by a deputy in Ferry County, because he was on by himself, if I would come with him as a backup officer. I went to one interview with this 17-year-old young lady, and he asked me to write down my observations when I was done. That is my complete and total interaction with this case. ... It was not my jurisdiction, it was not my case, it was not my investigation."

John Nicholson, a 17-year-old and self-identified "country boy" from Toutle, said he's impressed with Culp's views on small government, hunting and fishing and gun control. The age restriction in I-1639 means Nicholson's plans to buy a firearm are delayed.