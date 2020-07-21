Gov. candidate Loren Culp draws big crowd in Kelso Monday

Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp delivered a wide-ranging speech on hunting and fishing rights, sex education, the state of policing and other issues Monday evening to about 175 supporters in Kelso's industrial area.
Pitching himself as the most serious challenger to incumbent Democrat Gov. and "clown" Jay Inslee, Culp promised he'd veto any legislation that reached his desk without meeting three conditions: The bill must be constitutional, good for Washingtonians, and affordable without any new taxes.
Culp is the police chief of Republic, a town of about 1,100 in Northeast Washington roughly 30 miles south of the Canadian border that ordinarily wouldn't make many news headlines.
Culp rose to national fame in 2018 when he declared he would not enforce Initiative 1639, a gun control measure that passed that year with 59 percent voter approval statewide. (61 percent of Cowlitz County voters opposed the initiative.) Buoyed by that public attention, Culp announced his run in July last year.
Among its changes to gun laws, I-1639 raised the age to buy semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. Culp, like a handful of other law enforcement leaders across the state, has declared the law unconstitutional.
He also harshly criticized sex education Senate Bill 5395, which Inslee signed into law in March. Voters will choose to keep or repeal the sex ed bill on the November ballot through Referendum 90, a citizen-led ballot measure.
"It's a bunch of garbage," Culp said of the Senate bill. "I think (they) got a bunch of pedophiles in a room and came up with that, and (Inslee) said 'Yeah, that sounds good, I'll sign it.' How pathetic."
Culp also criticized a Seattle Times article detailing a lawsuit by a child sex abuse victim that accuses him and two other officers of botching a 2013 investigation into her case and intimidating her with threats of a false-claims charge.
Culp has denied the allegations and called the article "half-baked" and "fake news."
"I was an officer, a K9 handler, (and I) was asked by a deputy in Ferry County, because he was on by himself, if I would come with him as a backup officer. I went to one interview with this 17-year-old young lady, and he asked me to write down my observations when I was done. That is my complete and total interaction with this case. ... It was not my jurisdiction, it was not my case, it was not my investigation."
John Nicholson, a 17-year-old and self-identified "country boy" from Toutle, said he's impressed with Culp's views on small government, hunting and fishing and gun control. The age restriction in I-1639 means Nicholson's plans to buy a firearm are delayed.
"The constitution was set for a purpose," Nicholson said while attending the campaign stop. "Once you take a way rights, it's hard to get them back."
Nicholson, a Toutle High School student, said a small-government, anti-tax candidate like Culp would further his dreams to get a business degree and start his own construction or contracting company in the area.
Culp strikes Nicholson as the best Republican candidate for the job, and Nicholson said he's not impressed by the volume of candidates running on various third-party platforms, which could split the vote between Inslee and his Republican challengers.
Friends and soon-to-be mothers-in-law Brenda Wilson and Sandra Bierscheid came from Battle Ground and La Center, respectively, to hear Culp speak. They both cited his law enforcement background as a major draw.
Bierscheid's father was a policeman, and when it comes to Culp, "everything he says is spot on."
"What brings me here, supporting this guy, is we have to support our police forces," Bierscheid, 54 said. "That, to me, is the most important thing."
Wilson said she believes the killing of George Floyd was wrong, but said that's reason to punish the cops who do mess up, not to condemn all cops.
"I don't think anybody would agree that's anything that should have happened," Wilson, 56 said of Floyd's death, "but I still think we have to back our police. ... And I don't like people saying that conservatives don't care."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.