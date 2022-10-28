GOP 3rd Congressional District candidate Joe Kent's employer pays its registration fee

Republican 3rd Congressional District candidate Joe Kent's employer has had its status updated by the Commonwealth of Virginia. The changes follow previous reporting on inconsistencies with how Kent reported his employment.

On Wednesday, Virginia's State Corporation Commission had listed Advanced Enterprise Solutions Group LLC, a Delaware company operating in Virginia, as "pending inactive" because its annual registration fee was past-due. On Thursday, the status had been updated to "active."

Kent faced scrutiny after the Daily Beast, a left-leaning online publication, released an article Sunday reporting that its staffers couldn't track the candidate's employer through various databases. In Kent's campaign filings, he said he was employed by a telecommunications consulting firm called American Enterprise Solutions.

In response, the Kent campaign released a statement late Tuesday calling the article "fraudulent" and explained the company changed its name from American Enterprise Solutions to Advanced Enterprise Solutions LLC. Kent's campaign also provided what it said were copies of W-2 tax documents from 2020 and 2021 listing his income and employer, though the documents provided contained discrepancies in the company's name.