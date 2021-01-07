Goodwill, Workforce Southwest Washington program expands youth work services

Goodwill has partnered with Workforce Southwest Washington to offer another option for young adults in Cowlitz County to get a GED and get workforce services, including resume help and mock interviews.

An expanded workforce services program called “Next” will help people ages 16 to 24 who are not in school and are looking for career and employment services or wanting to complete their high school equivalency and obtain a GED.

Workforce Southwest Washington, a nonprofit which oversees the public workforce system in Cowlitz County, is funding the initiative.

“Next ensures young adults are prepared for academic and career success and have skills to fill local workforce needs in the region’s high-growth and in-demand sectors of healthcare, manufacturing, construction and technology,” Workforce Southwest Washington CEO Kevin Perkey said in a press release. “Goodwill has been a partner for many years. They have a record of meeting community needs and we’re excited to have them providing these services to our next generation.”

According to the press release, a Measure of America study shows the “youth disconnection rate” for young adults in Cowlitz County is 16%, higher than the state’s 10.8% and the national 11.2%. Disconnected youth are young people who are not in school and not working.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}