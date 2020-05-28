Goodwill stores, donation centers to reopen with mask, safety mandates

Goodwill donation centers and retail stores will reopen next week in Longview and in counties that have been approved for Phase 2 of Washington’s Safe Start plan, the organization announced Thursday.
Donation centers will reopen on Monday. Retail stores will reopen Wednesday.
All operations will strictly follow the COVID-19 safety and health requirements for retail operations, as outlined by Gov. Jay Inslee's rule to reopen the economy, according to a press release from Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region.
Store traffic will be limited to 30% of building occupancy. Customers will be required to use cloth face coverings in the stores and to practice appropriate social distancing. Signage to help customers follow protocols will be displayed throughout the stores.
Donation centers will operate a no-contact donation process. Donors will be asked to unload items from vehicles and place them in bins provided by a Goodwill attendant. Due to social distancing practices, furniture and other large items will not be accepted at this time.
All new donations will be put in quarantine for a minimum of 72 hours in accordance with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“We are following all government guidelines and have put together a thorough plan to promote a healthy and safe environment for all who enter our facilities," Lori Forte Harnick, President and CEO, said in the press release.
Goodwill stores provide a great option for people looking to stretch their dollars during this challenging time, she said.
“Family budgets are tight now,” Harnick said. “In addition to welcoming back all our loyal customers, we hope people who have never shopped our stores will visit for the amazing selection of items at a value price.”
The Longview store is located at Longview 1030 15th Ave. Other Goodwill locations in the region are in Centralia, Lacey, Aberdeen, Shelton, South Lacey Olympia and Yelm.
