Goodwill stores, donation centers to reopen with mask, safety mandates

Goodwill donation centers and retail stores will reopen next week in Longview and in counties that have been approved for Phase 2 of Washington’s Safe Start plan, the organization announced Thursday.

Donation centers will reopen on Monday. Retail stores will reopen Wednesday.

All operations will strictly follow the COVID-19 safety and health requirements for retail operations, as outlined by Gov. Jay Inslee's rule to reopen the economy, according to a press release from Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region.

Store traffic will be limited to 30% of building occupancy. Customers will be required to use cloth face coverings in the stores and to practice appropriate social distancing. Signage to help customers follow protocols will be displayed throughout the stores.

Donation centers will operate a no-contact donation process. Donors will be asked to unload items from vehicles and place them in bins provided by a Goodwill attendant. Due to social distancing practices, furniture and other large items will not be accepted at this time.

All new donations will be put in quarantine for a minimum of 72 hours in accordance with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).