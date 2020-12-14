'Good old-fashioned diner': Jay's Jukebox Burgers opens on Commerce Avenue

Longtime Longview resident Josh Mitchell has long dreamt of recreating a beloved 1950s-style diner from his childhood to remind other people of the value of slowing down to eat good food.
Mitchell, who has lived in Longview for the last decade, said he grew up in Arkansas with a “rough background” that never lent itself well to sentimental memories. But he cherishes the time spent in a small town diner in Hot Springs. Nothing seemed to cut through hardships quite like a homemade burger, fries and chocolate shake.
Jay’s Jukebox Burgers on Commerce Avenue — which opens this week in the old Lynn's Ice Cream, Yogurt and More location — brings to life Mitchell’s dream.
“Growing up I watched things become more commercialized, fast food. … Everyone just wanted to be on their phones,” Mitchell said. “I think the modern age needs to take a look back in time.”
His staff consists of a number of his family members, including his sister, who works as a waitress, and his son, who acts as sous-chef. Eventually he plans to work full time as an on-site owner and manager. For now, he’s keeping his day job as a contracted NORPAC shipping employee.
“I’m going to keep my job for at least a year, because the restaurant needs to build capital,” Mitchell said.
That’s even more important while his restaurant operations are limited to takeout and outdoor dining only, following the statewide public health and safety orders that many local restaurant owners say are burdensome and difficult to navigate.
“We will survive COVID, mark my words,” Mitchell said, explaining that his confidence is backed by the fact that he’s spent the entirety of the pandemic renovating the building and preparing to open the restaurant, and no new state rules or changing economic landscape has stopped him so far.
“When I take on a challenge, I run with it until I succeed,” he said.
He wants his diner to break the 21st Century culture of speed and convenience by inviting customers to sit down, relax and take a trip down memory lane.
As customers step out of the cold through the threshold of the diner, it’s as if they will be turning the clock back seven decades. The walls in the diner are covered in vintage decor: Coca-Cola paintings from the 1930s adorn the south wall and line a gap between the ceiling and wall separating the kitchen from the dining area. Images of antique cars and 1950s movie stars invoke tales of pop culture past.
The front serving area, where shakes and ice cream waffle cones are made right before customers’ eyes, is covered with an iconic black-and-white checkerboard tile.
“What I’m hoping that Cowlitz County will find … is that we are a good old-fashioned diner,” Mitchell said.
Although this is Mitchell’s first formal foray into restaurant management and culinary arts, “I’ve been cooking for friends and family my entire life,” he said. He prides himself on the quality of food in his burger joint.
Support Local Journalism
Almost everything on the menu, from the burger patties to the chicken strips, are handmade in the restaurant. Each burger is specially made with a seasoning spice from Mitchell’s secret family recipe book, and “damn near a pound” of hand-cut fries comes with each meal.
“The only thing we don’t make by hand is the bread,” Mitchell said.
Some dishes recreate classic diner favorites, like a simple bacon cheeseburger, while others put a spin on the traditional diner fare.
The “Slice of Pie” pizza burger at Jay’s Jukebox, for example, isn’t just mozzarella, marinara sauce and pepperoni added on top of a hamburger patty. Instead, Mitchell mixes the pizza meats in with the burger patty to make a “collision of pizza and hamburger.”
“It tastes just like a calzone on a bun,” he said, adding that he will "not let anything leave those (kitchen) doors without being perfect. ... If I won’t eat it, I won’t serve it."
“Ankle Biters,” or kids meals, come in cardboard serving boxes shaped like a vintage car. The restaurant has 50 varieties of vehicles, which range from classic Chevrolet Corvettes to the Plymouth Superbird.
The restaurant also serves 18 flavors of ice cream, all of which can be made into a shake. Mitchell said the dessert beverages are “thick, thick, thick.”
“It’s all about quality and a good dining experience,” he said.
Mitchell tries to keep meal prices at $16 or under, excluding upgrades. Each meal comes with a 12 ounce soda and fries. Shakes range from $5 to $9.
During the soft opening this week, Jay’s Jukebox will serve burgers and shakes only. On Friday, the restaurant will hold a grand opening and expand its menu.
Mitchell plans to continue expanding the menu and restaurant hours as the diner integrates itself into the community.
“As the hours expand, the menu will expand. We will unlock more items we’ve already made,” he added.
Mitchell bought the restaurant, then Lynn’s Ice Cream, Yogurt and More, from Lynn Brewer near the end of March. While some entrepreneurs may have shied from investing money into a business as other restaurants were closed by state mandate, Mitchell said he didn’t want poor timing to stop him from finally recreating his beloved 1950s diner.
“I’ve done jail time, and I’ve spent time on the street. … That taught me that you don’t have time to wait on your dreams,” Mitchell said. “This is my dream. Look at it. It’s beautiful.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.