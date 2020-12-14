'Good old-fashioned diner': Jay's Jukebox Burgers opens on Commerce Avenue

Longtime Longview resident Josh Mitchell has long dreamt of recreating a beloved 1950s-style diner from his childhood to remind other people of the value of slowing down to eat good food.

Mitchell, who has lived in Longview for the last decade, said he grew up in Arkansas with a “rough background” that never lent itself well to sentimental memories. But he cherishes the time spent in a small town diner in Hot Springs. Nothing seemed to cut through hardships quite like a homemade burger, fries and chocolate shake.

Jay’s Jukebox Burgers on Commerce Avenue — which opens this week in the old Lynn's Ice Cream, Yogurt and More location — brings to life Mitchell’s dream.

“Growing up I watched things become more commercialized, fast food. … Everyone just wanted to be on their phones,” Mitchell said. “I think the modern age needs to take a look back in time.”

His staff consists of a number of his family members, including his sister, who works as a waitress, and his son, who acts as sous-chef. Eventually he plans to work full time as an on-site owner and manager. For now, he’s keeping his day job as a contracted NORPAC shipping employee.

“I’m going to keep my job for at least a year, because the restaurant needs to build capital,” Mitchell said.