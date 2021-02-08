Good news from Cowlitz County: COVID-19 cases slowly trending down

COVID-19 cases are slowly trending down in Cowlitz County after appearing to peak in mid-January, according to the health department

The county reported 59 new cases over the weekend, bringing its total to 3,955. According to the county’s weekly report, the daily average from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2 dropped to 30 cases from 38 the previous week.

The weekly case counts are now on par with figures from the weeks before Thanksgiving and Christmas and are slowly trending down, according to the report.

The county recorded 428 new cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 20 to Feb. 2, down from 484 cases per 100,000 from Jan. 13 to Jan. 26.

Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties announced Monday they had delayed plans to open a mass vaccination site in Cowlitz County later this week because they did not receive the 1,000 doses requested from the state.

The counties reported they were still working with an incident command team to plan mass vaccination sites and mobile clinics, said Stefanie Donahue, communications manager.