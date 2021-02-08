Good news from Cowlitz County: COVID-19 cases slowly trending down

COVID-19 cases are slowly trending down in Cowlitz County after appearing to peak in mid-January, according to the health department
The county reported 59 new cases over the weekend, bringing its total to 3,955. According to the county’s weekly report, the daily average from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2 dropped to 30 cases from 38 the previous week.
The weekly case counts are now on par with figures from the weeks before Thanksgiving and Christmas and are slowly trending down, according to the report.
The county recorded 428 new cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 20 to Feb. 2, down from 484 cases per 100,000 from Jan. 13 to Jan. 26.
Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties announced Monday they had delayed plans to open a mass vaccination site in Cowlitz County later this week because they did not receive the 1,000 doses requested from the state.
The counties reported they were still working with an incident command team to plan mass vaccination sites and mobile clinics, said Stefanie Donahue, communications manager.
Cowlitz County vaccine providers were allocated 400 first-dose vaccines this week, according to the health department. For the last several weeks, the number of first doses coming to Cowlitz County has ranged from zero to 2,000 each week.
The incident management team and about 50 volunteers from Medical Reserve Corps and Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue administered COVID-19 vaccine to more than 930 residents and staff of adult family homes, assisted living facilities and senior independent living facilities last week, according to a press release.
On Thursday and Friday, teams of Medical Reserve Corps volunteers traveled to about 130 adult family homes and Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue personnel vaccinated residents and staff at two assisted living facilities and three senior independent living facilities.
Cowlitz County Health and Human Services and Clark County Public Health identified adult family homes in the region not enrolled in the federal program that utilizes pharmacies to vaccinate long-term care facility residents and staff and offered to send volunteer vaccinators to those facilities, according to the press release.
“This demonstrates that through collaboration between the three counties, the incident management team and our community partners, we can make COVID-19 vaccine more accessible for our high-risk populations,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, health officer for Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties.
For the latest information on vaccinations and testing, visit tdn.com/resources.