'Good beer, unique experience': Local couple opens pub in downtown Longview

If the owners of Longview’s newest pub ask you to smell their bunghole, don’t take offense.
What may sound like a lewd quip is actually an invitation to learn a little bit about the history of brewing. A whiff of a bunghole — the technical term for the opening in a container used to age beer or wine — can give the sniffer a smell of all the past brews it once held.
“When you smell it, you get the cabernet, you get the sour. … It’s the whole history of the barrel,” Jesse Wallace Tischmacher said of the hole on a brewing barrel he and his wife, Melissa, converted into a table at Tapped Roots.
The one-liner is written in pink ink on the side of the barrel. It’s sort of an inside joke among brewers, and it’s representative of the new pub’s personality, which mixes history, beer and humor.
"I like to drink beer, and he likes to talk about beer then drink it," Melissa, 44, joked.
The couple opened Tapped Roots on Aug. 11 after plotting to start their own pub for nearly eight years. Jesse, 34, has worked at nearly every brewery, tap house and pub in Longview, he said. And Melissa’s parents owned a taphouse in Vancouver that the couple helped out in for a number of years.
“Sometimes you just get tired of other people telling you how to do it,” Melissa said.
“It’s so awesome to come into your place and cook your food from scratch … and hear people say they love it,” said Jesse, who doubles as the Tapped Roots chef.
They signed the lease in March for a shop on Broadway, about two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Washington. “It was after we gave them all our money,” so they forged forward with their plans despite the uncertainty of opening a new business during a global health crisis, Melissa said.
They’ve opened under a slew of statewide restrictions on businesses, including:
• Occupancy limits that cap occupancy at 50% and limit table size to five people.
• Service-hour limits that require all alcohol service, delivery and consumption to end at 10 p.m.
• Prohibition of game areas, live entertainment and bar counter seating.
• Restrictions against indoor service at taverns, breweries, winery and distilleries unless food is served.
Other restaurant owners have struggled under the new rules, which they say present huge challenges for businesses. For example, the 50% capacity limit means most diners can make about half their usual sales.
But the Wallace-Tischmachers said opening a business during the pandemic wasn’t as challenging as they expected. As first-time business owners, they had the benefit of starting with a fresh slate, so they didn’t have to roll back old habits to adjust to new rules.
They've also spent most of the pandemic so far renovating the shop, so they avoided a state-mandated closure that severely cut profits for many businesses in April and May.
Jesse and Melissa are the only two employees at the restaurant, which means they don’t have to worry about payroll. And the capacity limits make it more manageable for Jesse to run the pub by himself while Melissa is away at her day job. (The pub can hold about 50 people but is only allowed to seat 24 guests under the capacity limits.)
“It’s pretty much just doing what (the state officials) say. They kept changing the rules, so we kept changing, too,” Melissa said. “There were little bumps, but it wasn’t too stressful. We figure if we can handle it now, once everything goes back to the full phase, it’ll be easy peasy.”
The Wallace-Tischmachers said they want to run the pub for “beer snobs” like themselves. They reserve one tap for a European beer, and they rely on Jesse’s insider connections, built during years of work in the beer industry, to get access to specialty brews.
On Monday they snipped fresh hops from the garden at their Kelso home. They drove the harvest down to Vancouver to mix with a beer from Brothers Cascadia Brewery in a 10-gallon firkin, or a wooden barrel that is traditionally tapped with a hammer. The practice was often used by monks in the late 19th century, said Jesse, who considers himself an aficionado on brewing history.
“We get the good stuff. We don’t just go for the cheapest beer to fill a tap," Melissa said. "You can’t really find anything in our cooler anywhere else in town,”
Tapped Roots is one of few pubs in the area with its own canning machine, so customers can order any of the beers to-go, they said.
They also clean the lines before tapping a new keg to keep the flavor of the beer true to the brewer’s intention. And they are eager to share their knowledge about the history and process of brewing.
"He's very knowledgeable on the history of beer. He could talk to you for hours about it," Melissa said of her husband.
"It's also really fun to turn people who say they only like one type of beer onto something else, and then tell them why they like it," Jesse said.
The couple didn’t start a Facebook page for the shop. Instead, they hope to generate interest by word of mouth.
The small shop on Broadway caught the Wallace-Tishmachers' attention early in spring. They’d been seriously looking for a place to open their own pub for about a year when they stumbled up on the old Paninis and More building.
“We’ve lived here for five years. One day we were finally like, ‘Let’s go to that panini shop,’ and it wasn’t open anymore,” Melissa said.
While looking at the empty storefront, Jesse noticed the hook-ups for commercial kitchen equipment.
“I was like, ‘Babe, they’ve got a kitchen here. We could just wrap a bar around it and have our pub,’ ” he said.
Over the last five months, the couple renovated the space into their comfortable little watering hole. With the help of Melissa’s father and their 11-year-old son, they painted the walls, installed a bar, built tables and adorned the shop with special decorations from home.
The couple also curates all of the music played in the shop, finding inspiration from the 8-tracks and records they listen to at home.
“This is kind of us in a nutshell,” Jesse said of the shop. “This is the way we live every day in the house.”
“We are trying to make sure we have our own thing going on," Melissa added. "You’re not going to go anywhere else in Longview and hear (the band) Sublime or badass reggae music."
Tucked into one corner is the “Red Room,” a small space the couple plans to use as a live music venue once statewide restrictions prohibiting in-person entertainment are lifted. The wallpaper behind the bar is made of antique newspapers with articles about prohibition and Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration.
The menu features family specialties like fondue cheese nachos and beer-infused ice cream.
“Everything is made from scratch. It’s her and my recipes,” Jesse said.
The pub is absent any televisions because “we aren’t sports people. … We wanted a place for people to go that don’t want to watch sports,” Melissa said.
The Wallace-Tischmachers prefer their pub to offer an inviting atmosphere for good conversation over an even better pint for people from all walks of life.
“We want to be that cool, small place that's always changing taps, with good beer and a unique experience," Jesse said. "We have little things all around the pub. Stuff that’s funny but at the same time is history."
“We just want people to come in here, enjoy themselves and get away for a while,” Melissa added.
