'Good beer, unique experience': Local couple opens pub in downtown Longview

On Monday they snipped fresh hops from the garden at their Kelso home. They drove the harvest down to Vancouver to mix with a beer from Brothers Cascadia Brewery in a 10-gallon firkin, or a wooden barrel that is traditionally tapped with a hammer. The practice was often used by monks in the late 19th century, said Jesse, who considers himself an aficionado on brewing history.

“We get the good stuff. We don’t just go for the cheapest beer to fill a tap," Melissa said. "You can’t really find anything in our cooler anywhere else in town,”

Tapped Roots is one of few pubs in the area with its own canning machine, so customers can order any of the beers to-go, they said.

They also clean the lines before tapping a new keg to keep the flavor of the beer true to the brewer’s intention. And they are eager to share their knowledge about the history and process of brewing.

"He's very knowledgeable on the history of beer. He could talk to you for hours about it," Melissa said of her husband.

"It's also really fun to turn people who say they only like one type of beer onto something else, and then tell them why they like it," Jesse said.