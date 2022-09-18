Goat Rocks Fire evacuation notices lifted for Packwood, High Valley

PACKWOOD — Evacuation notices have been lifted for Packwood and all areas southwest of Butter Creek, including the High Valley, a little more than a week after the Goat Rocks Fire grew rapidly and raised fears the fire would reach the East Lewis County communities.

The change went into effect at 1 p.m. Saturday, according to Lewis County Emergency Management. It applies to all areas southwest of Butter Creek,

Areas northeast of Butter Creek and north of U.S. Highway 12 to include lower Timberline and Goat Rocks will remain at a level one, “be ready” evacuation.

Upper Timberline, areas south of U.S. Highway 12, remain in a level two, “be set” evacuation.

“There is still fire suppression activity in the area,” the county wrote in a news release. “Please be cautious as heavy equipment and firefighters continue to work on the fire.”