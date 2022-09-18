 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Goat Rocks Fire evacuation notices lifted for Packwood, High Valley

  • 0
Goat Rocks Fire as of Saturday, Sept. 17

Goat Rocks Fire as of Saturday, Sept. 17

 U.S. FOREST SERVICE, contributed

PACKWOOD — Evacuation notices have been lifted for Packwood and all areas southwest of Butter Creek, including the High Valley, a little more than a week after the Goat Rocks Fire grew rapidly and raised fears the fire would reach the East Lewis County communities.

The change went into effect at 1 p.m. Saturday, according to Lewis County Emergency Management. It applies to all areas southwest of Butter Creek,

Areas northeast of Butter Creek and north of U.S. Highway 12 to include lower Timberline and Goat Rocks will remain at a level one, “be ready” evacuation.

Upper Timberline, areas south of U.S. Highway 12, remain in a level two, “be set” evacuation.

People are also reading…

“There is still fire suppression activity in the area,” the county wrote in a news release. “Please be cautious as heavy equipment and firefighters continue to work on the fire.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden spotted travelling through Tottenham in north London in 'The Beast' ahead of Queen's funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News