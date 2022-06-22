Go 4th returns to Longview July 2-4 with beer garden, laser show, cardboard boat regatta and more

New traditions and longtime favorites are returning Saturday, July 2 through Monday, July 4 at Lake Sacajawea Park with the annual Go 4th Festival, which includes three days of entertainment, games and vendors.

This year, the woodsman competition and fireworks aren’t on the schedule, but a new laser light show and the return of the Spirits of Longview are slated to fill the void. Plus, all the traditional favorites, like the parade, festival food, music on Martin’s Dock and cardboard boat regatta are returning.

Laser show

A laser light show accompanied by music will kick off at 10 p.m. July 4. Organizers had difficulty securing overbooked fireworks operators for the local event, said longtime volunteer Arleen Hubble.

Spirits of Longview

A longtime event to share brews with friends returns to the Go 4th schedule this year with the Longview Pioneer Lions Spirits of Longview beer and wine garden on July 3 at the Cowlitz County Event Center on Seventh Avenue.

This year, attendees have the option of joining 18 holes of disc golf in two rounds, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 to 4 p.m. for a fee, or watching the event for free.

The beer and wine garden is set to open at 1:30 p.m. and beer will be served from 2 to 7 p.m. A barbecue food vendor also will be on site.

Food

All the vacancies for the event’s dozens of food vendors filled by the first week of June, Hubble said. Slated options include breakfast by the Longview Pioneer Lions club and fare by the Longview eatery PNW Meatheads BBQ.

The Longview-Kelso Altrusa International club has been selling elephant ears — crispy, cinnamon-sugar fried dough — since at least 1987, and is returning this year. Proceeds from Altrusa’s sales fund club projects like weekly weekend food bags for more than 100 elementary students during the school year.

Longview-Kelso Altrusa President Nancy Gill said the sweet treats attract return customers.

“Some people tell us the elephant ears are the reason they come down to the lake every Fourth of July,” she said.

Parade

The Go 4th parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 4 with the theme “Longview’s Moment in History” as a nod to the city celebrating its centennial in 2023. Plaques will be awarded to the best entry in different categories.

Hubble said entries could use past local events, like the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens, in their designs. She said up to 100 parade entries typically join the march.

Cardboard boat regatta

The 2022 Longview Cardboard Boat Regatta is set for 2 p.m. July 2 with the theme “Music Mania.” John Paul, general manager of KLOG, KUKN and 101.5 The Blitz, helps organize the event. He said 16 teams signed up as of Tuesday, to design and build their own person-powered corrugated cardboard boats to race 200 yards in Lake Sacajawea three times.

Extensive rules apply, including no glue, resin or varnishes. Only vessel seams can be taped and the hull cannot be wrapped in any materials, like plastic, duct tape or shrink wrap, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Paul said the event sparks imagination.

“You couple the creativity with the fact that they could sink in the lake, makes it a really fun family friendly event to watch,” he said. “We like to say ‘come watch your friends and neighbors race and try not to sink.’ “

However, sinking doesn’t mean losing. In fact, the regatta judges grant the “Titanic” award to the boat with the most spectacular foundering. And sinking boats tend to be crowd-pleasers. In the past, other prizes, including best-dressed team and best design, also were awarded.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

