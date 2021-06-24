Go 4th Festival readies a full-scale Independence Day celebration

If things go according to Hubble’s plan, she expects participation and attendance to return to their pre-2020 numbers. She said there were 70 applications for the parade, with more potentially trickling in through the end of the week. Around 100 food vendors were expected to set up booths, which Hubble said was a decrease from past years but still a strong showing from the community.

“I think people are ready to go out and enjoy themselves a little at these events,” Hubble said.

Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso has been a vendor at the festival for decades. President Mary Gillespie said the booth selling elephant ears is the nonprofit’s biggest annual fundraiser and the group scrambled last year to make up for the lost revenue.

“It’s a lot of work for the Altrusans, but the payoff is great for us and the community,” Gillespie said.

Every day of the festival from July 2 to 4 will include an array of food vendors in Hemlock Plaza, the Longview Firefighters Hole-in-One Golf, a kids’ festival and games, and carnival rides. The cardboard boat regatta will sail across Lake Sacajawea starting at 5:30 on July 2.