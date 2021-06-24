Go 4th Festival readies a full-scale Independence Day celebration

The Go 4th Festival is finalizing its return to Longview next week to celebrate Independence Day.
The four-day event at Lake Sacajawea will begin with a Firecracker 5K Fun Run the evening of July 1 and culminate in a lakeside fireworks show on July 4. The event has been a mainstay of local summers for more than 70 years and regularly attracts tens of thousands of visitors to Cowlitz County.
Last year’s festival was canceled in early May over concerns about coronavirus spreading through the crowd. Arleen Hubble, the lead organizer for the Go 4th Association, said she and the organizers didn’t start reaching out to the community about events and sponsorships until the spring this year. In previous years, the planning process would have taken the majority of a year.
“We had just three months to do it all,” Hubble said. “It has been a little frustrating and exhausting to get it all taken care of that quickly.”
Longview did not issue the permits officially okaying the event until June 14. Hubble said the association received its proof of insurance for the festival Wednesday. The number of promotional Go 4th buttons for sale throughout town was reduced to make sure they’d sell out by the time the events began.
Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash said earlier this month the event permits were depending on Washington following through on lifting current coronavirus restrictions at the end of June.
If things go according to Hubble’s plan, she expects participation and attendance to return to their pre-2020 numbers. She said there were 70 applications for the parade, with more potentially trickling in through the end of the week. Around 100 food vendors were expected to set up booths, which Hubble said was a decrease from past years but still a strong showing from the community.
“I think people are ready to go out and enjoy themselves a little at these events,” Hubble said.
Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso has been a vendor at the festival for decades. President Mary Gillespie said the booth selling elephant ears is the nonprofit’s biggest annual fundraiser and the group scrambled last year to make up for the lost revenue.
“It’s a lot of work for the Altrusans, but the payoff is great for us and the community,” Gillespie said.
Every day of the festival from July 2 to 4 will include an array of food vendors in Hemlock Plaza, the Longview Firefighters Hole-in-One Golf, a kids’ festival and games, and carnival rides. The cardboard boat regatta will sail across Lake Sacajawea starting at 5:30 on July 2.
The parade, which is themed around “The Come Back Year,” will line up starting at 8 a.m. on July 3 and begin traveling its route at 10 a.m. Sign Print 360 owner Shannon Werner said she had been asked by multiple customers if the company’s marching band would be returning to the parade this year. Her answer is an excited yes.
“We are always happy to help start off the parade with some patriotic music,” Werner said.
July 4 will include an outdoor church service at Martin Dock in the morning and a fireworks display closing the festival at 10 p.m.
At least one mainstay of Go 4th ended up being canceled this year. The Timberfest log rolling competition was a stop on the U.S. Log Rolling Association’s national tournament tour and could not be organized in the limited timeframe of this year’s festival.