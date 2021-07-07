Go 4th festival parade winners announced

The Go 4th Festival Committee Wednesday announced the winning entries of the festival's 2021 parade. Plaques can be picked up at Longview Sewing, 1113 Vandercook Way.
The winners
Commercial float: Cowlitz Beekeepers.
Religious float: Kelso Christian Academy.
Youth group float: Happy Kids Dentistry.
Equestrian: Longacres Stables.
Commercial motorized: Realty One.
Decorated car: All Phase Construction.
Youth walking: Higher Ground Dance Studio.
Adult walking: Go 4th Marching Band.
Costumed group: PNWA Dragonball Cosplay.
Grand Prize: ’23 Club.
