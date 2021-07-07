 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Go 4th festival parade winners announced
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Go 4th festival parade winners announced

{{featured_button_text}}

The Go 4th Festival Committee Wednesday announced the winning entries of the festival's 2021 parade. Plaques can be picked up at Longview Sewing, 1113 Vandercook Way.

The winners

Commercial float: Cowlitz Beekeepers.

Religious float: Kelso Christian Academy.

Youth group float: Happy Kids Dentistry.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Equestrian: Longacres Stables.

Commercial motorized: Realty One.

Decorated car: All Phase Construction.

Youth walking: Higher Ground Dance Studio.

Adult walking: Go 4th Marching Band.

Costumed group: PNWA Dragonball Cosplay.

Grand Prize: ’23 Club.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. deputies seize over $1B in illegal pot

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News