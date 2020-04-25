Go 4th decision pending, Winlock Egg Day canceled

Go 4th Festival organizers this week said decisions still are pending about whether Longview's Independence Day celebration would happen this year, but Winlock Egg Day has already been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arleen Hubble, who has organized Go 4th for 30 years, said a decision about the festival would likely occur after May 4.
In a Facebook post, the Winlock Historical Museum said the Lions Club of Winlock and the Egg Day Committee decided to cancel the city's signature summer festival.
"Egg Day was postponed during World War II for a total of four years," the museum wrote. "Now our world is facing another battle with COVID-19. We hope you all stay healthy and plan on heading to Winlock the third weekend of June in 2021 for our 100th Anniversary Egg Day Celebration!"
Entry fees or sponsorship dollars sent by vendors, advertisers or parade participants for this year's festival will be credited for the 2021 festival, according to the museum. Refunds also are available. Refund requests should be sent to officialeggday@gmail.com.
Egg Day is funded by donations, which primarily comes in the form of button and ad sales, according to the museum. Organizers said they were able to cancel most planned activities but already had ordered and received the 2020 buttons.
"We will not be having our royalty contestants selling buttons this year, but the buttons will be made available for purchase as soon as we iron out the logistics," the museum said.
