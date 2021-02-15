Global Partners ships first load of renewable diesel from Port of Columbia County

Global Partners has shipped its first load of renewable diesel from the Port of Columbia County in Clatskanie, after getting permission to do so from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in July.

CEO Eric Slifka said in a Feb. 5 press release that Global Partners is “thrilled to be moving low-carbon fuels in Oregon.”

“These fuels are part of the effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, bring more jobs and commerce to Oregon, and meet the West Coast’s low-carbon fuel standards,” she said.

Renewable diesel is made from plant and animal byproducts like used cooking oil and animal tallow, and can be used in any diesel engine as it’s chemically similar to petroleum-based diesel. Generally it is less flammable than ethanol or crude oil and is easier to clean up in the event of a spill, according to DEQ.

It also burns cleaner than regular diesel. Global Partners said “it can help reduce greenhouse emissions and help meet state and federal climate standards.”

