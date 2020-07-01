Global Partners says it will start handling renewable diesel this fall

Renewable diesel is chemically similar to petroleum-based diesel but is made from organic materials such as used cooking oil and animal tallow. Generally it is less flammable than ethanol or crude oil and is easier to clean up, according to DEQ. It also burns cleaner than regular diesel.

"There is large demand for renewable diesel, driven in part by government climate policy, and Global’s Clatskanie Terminal is well-positioned to distribute it in a safe and reliable manner," the company said.

Global can use the same equipment to ship and store renewable diesel as it does crude oil and ethanol, but it must clean storage tanks and piping every time it switches products.

Riverkeeper urged the company to remove crude oil from the permit to prove it would not revert back to "moving bomb trains through Columbia County, Vancouver and Portland," Serres said.

Global fell under fire around 2013 when it started shipping crude oil at much higher rates than allowed under a permit to produce ethanol. DEQ fined the company and required Global to apply for a separate permit for shipping operations.