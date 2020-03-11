Global Partners gets port OK to ship green diesel; state approval pending

Global Partners on Wednesday received the first of two approvals needed for the company to ship renewable diesel from its Clatskanie-area ethanol plant.

Port of Columbia County commissioners unanimously approved amendments to the company's sublease, dock use agreement and pipeline easement. Global also can continue to handle ethanol and petroleum products, such as crude oil, but Global has not shipped crude from the site since 2015.

Global still needs state Department of Environmental Quality approval for the plan, which would involve shipping renewable diesel to Port Westward along the Portland and Western Railroad tracks that run through Scappoose, St. Helens and Rainier. It would then ship the diesel out by barge.

Renewable diesel is chemically similar to petroleum-based diesel but is made from organic materials such as used cooking oil and animal tallow. Generally it is less flammable than ethanol or crude oil and is easier to clean up, according to DEQ. It also burns cleaner and has fewer emissions than regular diesel.

Global officials say they have a customer who wants to start a five-year contract to ship the product.