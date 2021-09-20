Give More 24! virtual fundraiser kicks off Thursday

The annual Give More 24! fundraiser kicks off Thursday, with dozens of area nonprofits participating, including about 38 in Cowlitz County.
For 24 hours, each year, the Community Foundation holds the online fundraiser for participating nonprofits in Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties.
Starting at midnight Thursday, donors can choose from a list of participating organizations to give contributions of $5 or more at www.givemore24.org.
In 2020, the fundraiser earned its highest total in its seven years: $2.9 million in a day, said Senior Communications Officer Maury Harris. Organizers hope to break that record and raise $3.2 million this year.
Harris said 77 nonprofits will offer matching grants during the 2021 campaign. Those that meet contribution benchmarks — like the most unique donors or most money raised in the middle of the night — can add thousands more in prizes sponsored by regional businesses.
Family Promise of Cowlitz County announced Friday donations will be doubled up to $9,000 thanks to an unexpected $5,000 matching gift from the Corwin Family Fun of the Community Foundation. The Family Promise board had planned to match up to $4,000 of donations.
“This is such a blessing because the need for our services has never been greater. The timing is a God-send,” said Lisa Staudinger, executive director.
Several virtual and in-person events will be held Thursday, including a virtual live concert.
In-person events in Longview include open houses at Stageworks Northwest and at the Caring Pregnancy Center, as well as tea time at Teague’s Interiors on Hudson Street in honor of an organization that brings art to the city called the Art Renaissance Team. The local food truck Food Hub will be parked at Community Home Health & Hospice on 11th Avenue and tips will support the nonprofit.