Give More 24! virtual fundraiser kicks off at midnight Thursday

Nearly 230 nonprofits, including 36 Cowlitz County organizations, aim to raise $2 million during this year's virtual Give More 24! fundraising campaign.

The event, organized by the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington, kicks off at midnight Thursday, and allows people to donate online to the local causes to raise as much money as possible in the 24-hour period.

This year, a record 229 organizations serving people in Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania Counties have registered to participate, according to a press release. Jennifer Rhoads, foundation president, attributes the high participation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This day allows everyone to make a difference from a distance,” Rhoads said in the press release. “As part of the collective effort to prevent the coronavirus, nonprofits have shifted fundraising to the virtual world and Give More 24! offers a perfect outlet for connecting with local donors.”

Donations made through the website are eligible for more than $800,000 in matching funds, which double donations to certain nonprofits, according to the foundation. Twelve $1,500 nonprofit prizes are awarded to participating organizations throughout the day based on specific goals and timeframes.