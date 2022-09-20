Give More 24! starts at midnight Thursday, local event planned Wednesday evening

More than 200 area nonprofits Thursday aim to raise a collective $3.5 million in 24 hours during the annual Give More 24! virtual fundraiser to benefit Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties’ nonprofits.

About 36 Cowlitz County organizations are participating in this year's annual online fundraiser, which starts at midnight Thursday and runs through 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Last year, more than 200 nonprofits participated overall, raising about $3.3 million from about 6,600 donors.

The online fundraiser also includes in-person events. Southwest Washington Symphony is scheduled to showcase live music from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Grant's at the Monticello Hotel in Longview. Thursday events include the Art Renaissance Team's tea time from noon to 7:30 p.m. at Teague's Interiors in Longview and Heritage Bank hosting an open house with Community Home Health & Hospice, along with appetizers and drinks from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Commerce Avenue bank.

More events and donation links are available at www.givemore24.org.