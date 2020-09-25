Give More 24! smashes $2M goal, helps local nonprofits through pandemic

After nearly three months with the curtain closed at the Stageworks Northwest Theatre, the nonprofit’s board is planning a post-pandemic debut.
But before the house lights can go down and the show can start, Stageworks must make health and safety modifications to help protect theater-goers. That includes installing hand sanitizer stations, upgrading restrooms and spacing out audience seating.
“With COVID, that will create a lot of changes that will force us to sit down and look at how we do theater moving forward. It will have a huge financial impact,” said Larry Fox, Stageworks artistic director. “It will have a huge need for us to make sure that the safety and wellbeing of our customers is first and foremost.”
On Thursday the Longview nonprofit got the financial bump it needs to make those plans a reality. Its Give More 24! online fundraising campaign raised $11,000 that will “help us go ahead and meet those goals,” Fox said.
And that was just a small portion of the nearly $3 million raised in the 24-hour money drive to benefit nearly 230 nonprofits in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, Skamania and Clark counties.
“The community honestly, more than any year, has really come together around the event,” said Maury Harris, spokesperson for the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington, which organizes the event. “You can only speculate around these things, but I think people were really hungry for a way to make a difference in their backyards.”
Donors smashed the goal for fundraising drive, now in its seventh year. The campaign aimed to raise $2 million but raked in $2.89 million.
“It just shows that the potential and the power of collective giving is immense. It’s bigger than we realized,” Harris said “And it’s going to ultimately create a large impact in our communities through the work of these nonprofits.”
More than 35 Cowlitz County agencies participated in the event, with causes ranging from community advocacy, health and wellness, arts and culture, youth services and homelessness and housing. Local nonprofits collectively earned about $378,000 of the total money raised. (A breakout box with more stats from the day is attached to this story.)
For Stageworks, which has participated in Give More for nearly five years, the donations this year will enable the theater to make necessary safety upgrades to restart performances, Fox said. After eight-months without ticket sales, which generate a portion of the Stageworks budget, the Give More money is all the more meaningful.
“We’ve been shut down actually since February. We still have rent. We still have all the things that need to be taken care of, but without the ability to do shows,” Fox said. “Right now we have 100 seats in our theater, and we rely on filling as many of those as we can. With COVID, we are looking at may 50% capacity, 30% capacity. So we are trying to figure out how to reopen and serve the community, as well as make this an opportunity to make up some of those losses.”
Fox said the “generosity of the community” during Give More 24! is “overwhelming” and “heartwarming.”
Lisa Staudinger, executive director of Family Promise of Cowlitz County, said Give More was “a little bit of proof that people love us.” The nonprofit program, which hosts homeless families with children in churches and helps them find housing and connect to other services, signed up for Give More for the first time this year.
“I think right now having been hit with the pandemic so early in our development … it puts our survival in question. I wouldn't say it is like this will definitely kill us, but I think we all went , ‘Are we actually going to get through this or not?’ ” Staudinger said. “Moments like this give me a great deal of hope.”
Family Promise raised $15,880 in donations, or just about 80% of its goal for the day. Nearly 90 individual donors made contributions.
Staudinger said she set a “visionary goal” for the first year, but she’s “feeling pretty blessed” by the end result.
“For us personally, this was an opportunity to put something in place that might help take the place of the in-person fundraiser we haven’t had this year,” she said. “For the greater community, certainly this had been a giant benefit in terms of knocking their ($2 million) goal right into outer space and being able to empower so many agencies to do so much good through this fundraising.”
