Give More 24! smashes $2M goal, helps local nonprofits through pandemic

Donors smashed the goal for fundraising drive, now in its seventh year. The campaign aimed to raise $2 million but raked in $2.89 million.

“It just shows that the potential and the power of collective giving is immense. It’s bigger than we realized,” Harris said “And it’s going to ultimately create a large impact in our communities through the work of these nonprofits.”

More than 35 Cowlitz County agencies participated in the event, with causes ranging from community advocacy, health and wellness, arts and culture, youth services and homelessness and housing. Local nonprofits collectively earned about $378,000 of the total money raised. (A breakout box with more stats from the day is attached to this story.)

For Stageworks, which has participated in Give More for nearly five years, the donations this year will enable the theater to make necessary safety upgrades to restart performances, Fox said. After eight-months without ticket sales, which generate a portion of the Stageworks budget, the Give More money is all the more meaningful.