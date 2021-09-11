 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Give More 24! organizers look to recreate 2020 records this fall in Clark, Cowlitz, Skamania counties
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Give More 24! organizers look to recreate 2020 records this fall in Clark, Cowlitz, Skamania counties

{{featured_button_text}}
Food Hub

Longview resident Sarah French orders from the Food Hub food truck parked in Longview in March. Food Hub is scheduled to park at Community Home Health & Hospice from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23 in Longview and donate tips to the nonprofit as part of the Give More 24! campaign. 

 Courtney Talak

Organizers are looking to recreate the magic of a regional online giving campaign that broke records in 2020 due to a pandemic that prevents close contact.

Donors who couldn't meet at galas or auctions in 2020 turned to their computers instead for the annual Give More 24! fundraiser. The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington campaign saw the largest increase in participating nonprofits, donors and contributions in 2020, said Senior Communications Officer Maury Harris, who hopes the momentum carries through this fall.

“I have confidence people understand the dire situation the small business community, local nonprofits and people on the fringes are still experiencing,” he said.

For 24 hours, each year, the Community Foundation holds an online fundraiser for participating nonprofits in Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties.

Online donations were up for the region in 2020, as well as the rest of the country, reports the nonprofit software company Blackbaud. The company said 2020 online giving grew roughly 21% year over year for the roughly 5,000 nonprofits it surveyed. 

2021 event

The countdown to give locally starts at midnight, Thursday, Sept. 23. Donors have 24 hours to choose from 210 regional nonprofits — like Family Promise of Cowlitz County or the Lower Columbia College Foundation — to fund with contributions of $5 or more at www.givemore24.org.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In 2020, Harris said the fundraiser earned its highest total in its seven years: $2.9 million in a day. 

Harris said 77 nonprofits will offer matching grants during the 2021 campaign. Those that meet contribution benchmarks — like the most unique donors or most money raised in the middle of the night — can add thousands more in prizes sponsored by regional businesses.

Nonprofits

For the Caring Pregnancy Center in Longview, the Give More 24! campaign is the nonprofit’s only online fundraiser, said Community Relations Coordinator Tami Pickett. She said the center participates in the campaign for donations, as well as publicity.

“We join so people know who we are,” Pickett said. “We’ve been in the county for 36 years and we’re here to serve families.”

During the online campaign, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 23, the center will host an in-person open house at its Fir Street facility to celebrate 36 years of educating parents and pregnant mothers, and donating children's essentials like diapers, bottles, clothes and cribs.

Harris said in-person events during the virtual campaign help create a “fun day” for the community. None were held in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Other in-person events in Longview on Sept. 23 include an open house at Stageworks Northwest on Commerce Avenue, as well as tea time at Teague’s Interior on Hudson Street in honor of an organization that brings art to the city called the Art Renaissance Team. The local food truck Food Hub will be parked at Community Home Health & Hospice on 11th Avenue Sept. 23 and tips will support the nonprofit.

Virtual options — like a networking event and live concert — also will be offered for the second consecutive year on Sept. 23. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

80 homes evacuated after Mexico landslide

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Allegations against Castle Rock teacher unfounded, district says
Education

Allegations against Castle Rock teacher unfounded, district says

Greene said the allegations made on Facebook last week quickly took off, amassing nearly a thousand comments and prompting calls to the school district that took days to handle. Some calls came from outside the community and even outside the state, he said, from as far away as Michigan and Illinois. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News