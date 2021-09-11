Give More 24! organizers look to recreate 2020 records this fall in Clark, Cowlitz, Skamania counties

Organizers are looking to recreate the magic of a regional online giving campaign that broke records in 2020 due to a pandemic that prevents close contact.

Donors who couldn't meet at galas or auctions in 2020 turned to their computers instead for the annual Give More 24! fundraiser. The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington campaign saw the largest increase in participating nonprofits, donors and contributions in 2020, said Senior Communications Officer Maury Harris, who hopes the momentum carries through this fall.

“I have confidence people understand the dire situation the small business community, local nonprofits and people on the fringes are still experiencing,” he said.

For 24 hours, each year, the Community Foundation holds an online fundraiser for participating nonprofits in Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties.

Online donations were up for the region in 2020, as well as the rest of the country, reports the nonprofit software company Blackbaud. The company said 2020 online giving grew roughly 21% year over year for the roughly 5,000 nonprofits it surveyed.

2021 event