Give More 24! organizers look to re-create 2020 records this fall in Clark, Cowlitz, Skamania counties

Organizers are looking to re-create the magic of a regional online giving campaign that broke records in 2020 due to a pandemic that prevents close contact.
Donors who couldn’t meet at galas or auctions in 2020 turned to their computers instead for the annual Give More 24! fundraiser. The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington campaign saw the largest increase in participating nonprofits, donors and contributions in 2020, said Senior Communications Officer Maury Harris, who hopes the momentum carries through this fall.
“I have confidence people understand the dire situation the small business community, local nonprofits and people on the fringes are still experiencing,” he said.
For 24 hours, each year, the Community Foundation holds an online fundraiser for participating nonprofits in Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties.
Online donations were up for the region in 2020, as well as the rest of the country, reports the nonprofit software company Blackbaud. The company said 2020 online giving grew roughly 21% year over year for the roughly 5,000 nonprofits it surveyed.
Nearly 230 nonprofits, including 36 Cowlitz County organizations, aim to raise $2 million during this year's virtual Give More 24! fundraising…
2021 event
The countdown to give locally starts at midnight, Thursday, Sept. 23. Donors have 24 hours to choose from 210 regional nonprofits — like Family Promise of Cowlitz County or the Lower Columbia College Foundation — to fund with contributions of $5 or more at www.givemore24.org.
In 2020, Harris said the fundraiser earned its highest total in its seven years: $2.9 million in a day.
Harris said 77 nonprofits will offer matching grants during the 2021 campaign. Those that meet contribution benchmarks — like the most unique donors or most money raised in the middle of the night — can add thousands more in prizes sponsored by regional businesses.
The May 21 performance at the Columbia Theatre Association in Longview returned a familiar feeling to the facility — reactions from a live audience.
Nonprofits
For the Caring Pregnancy Center in Longview, the Give More 24! campaign is the nonprofit’s only online fundraiser, said Community Relations Coordinator Tami Pickett. She said the center participates in the campaign for donations, as well as publicity.
“We join so people know who we are,” Pickett said. “We’ve been in the county for 36 years and we’re here to serve families.”
Community Home Health & Hospice are using lessons from the pandemic to remodel its facility by adding permanent pathogen safeguards and patient space by allowing some staff to work from home.
During the online campaign, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 23, the center will host an in-person open house at its Fir Street facility to celebrate 36 years of educating parents and pregnant mothers, and donating children’s essentials like diapers, bottles, clothes and cribs.
Harris said in-person events during the virtual campaign help create a “fun day” for the community. None were held in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Other in-person events in Longview on Sept. 23 include an open house at Stageworks Northwest on Commerce Avenue, as well as tea time at Teague’s Interior on Hudson Street in honor of an organization that brings art to the city called the Art Renaissance Team. The local food truck Food Hub will be parked at Community Home Health & Hospice on 11th Avenue Sept. 23 and tips will support the nonprofit.
Virtual options — like a networking event and live concert — also will be offered for the second consecutive year on Sept. 23.