Give More 24! campaign seeks community groups looking to raise funds

Registration is open through June 30 for the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington's Give More 24! campaign.

This year's day of online donating is slated for Sept. 23. Give More 24! is the region's largest online giving event, according to a press release from the Community Foundation.

The event brings money to nonprofit groups in Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties.

Once registered at GiveMore24.org, nonprofit groups have access to a library of tools and resources to build their online fundraising campaign, including peer-to-peer fundraising and social media guides, the release states. With the tools, nonprofits can ask donors for tax-deductible gifts. The site also features a secure donation form that tallies donations in real time.

In 2020, the nonprofit participation increased 33 percent, according to the release, as organizations turned to online fundraising in lieu of in-person events.

"Last year was very difficult on the nonprofit sector, and we were concerned about Give More 24! happening amid the pandemic and multiple wildfires," Janie Spurgeon, chief development officer at the Community Foundation, said in the release.