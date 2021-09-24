 Skip to main content
Give More 24! breaks goal, raises $3.3 million for area nonprofits
editor's pick top story

Give More 24! breaks goal, raises $3.3 million for area nonprofits

Food Hub Give More 24!

Longview resident Sarah French orders from the Food Hub food truck parked in Longview in March. Food Hub parked at Community Home Health & Hospice Thursday and donated tips to the nonprofit as part of the Give More 24! campaign. 

 Courtney Talak

For the second year in a row, the Give More 24! broke its fundraising record and brought in about $3.3 million for Southwest Washington nonprofits. 

More than 200 organizations in Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties participated in the annual 24-hour online fundraiser held by the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington Thursday. 

The 38 participating Cowlitz County organizations collectively earned about $373,900 of the total money raised. 

Give More 24! organizers look to re-create 2020 records this fall in Clark, Cowlitz, Skamania counties

Lower Columbia School Gardens raised $38,770 from 233 donors, the third highest number of donors overall. 

"It's always really heartwarming," said Director Ian Thompson. "It gets me every time seeing all the names and the people who donate. Some of them are people we know and there's a lot of names we don't recognize of people who just wanted to give." 

Thompson said the funding will go toward running existing programs at 19 schools, as well as helping to open up two new gardens at Wallace Elementary School and Lexington Elementary School. 

The mostly virtual event was "really valuable" as the pandemic continues to prevent regular in-person fundraisers, Thompson said. 

"All nonprofits are really lucky to have this thing right now," he said. "I know for some it's their only fundraiser they're able to do this year. We're not able to do in-person things we would do in normal times, so it's really a lifesaver." 

After Family Promise of Cowlitz County was forced to reschedule and later cancel its planned block party, Give More 24! was the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year, said Lisa Staudinger, executive director. 

The organization brought in about $25,300, about 84% of its $30,000 goal. Staudinger said it has been a difficult fundraising year for many nonprofits because many people have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday's fundraiser was an opportunity to make up for that, she said.

"We put pretty much all our eggs in this basket. It's definitely our biggest fundraiser of the year," Staudinger said. "We did make a very significant inroad, so that is terrific."  

Staudinger said she is grateful to Family Promise's supporters and to the Community Foundation for holding the event. 

Although fewer nonprofits participated, the fundraiser drew about the same number of donors, more than 6,600, and had a 14% increase in total money raised, according to the foundation. 

Give More 24! smashes $2M goal, helps local nonprofits through pandemic

The larger goal of Give More 24! is to increase community involvement by connecting more people to local causes, said Jennifer Rhoads, Community Foundation president, in a statement.

"This goal has taken on new significance during the pandemic, when the need for health and safety has constrained the community outreach, volunteer engagement and fundraising events that nonprofits depend on to operate," the organization wrote. 

