Give More 24! breaks goal, raises $3.3 million for area nonprofits

For the second year in a row, the Give More 24! broke its fundraising record and brought in about $3.3 million for Southwest Washington nonprofits.

More than 200 organizations in Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties participated in the annual 24-hour online fundraiser held by the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington Thursday.

The 38 participating Cowlitz County organizations collectively earned about $373,900 of the total money raised.

Lower Columbia School Gardens raised $38,770 from 233 donors, the third highest number of donors overall.

"It's always really heartwarming," said Director Ian Thompson. "It gets me every time seeing all the names and the people who donate. Some of them are people we know and there's a lot of names we don't recognize of people who just wanted to give."

Thompson said the funding will go toward running existing programs at 19 schools, as well as helping to open up two new gardens at Wallace Elementary School and Lexington Elementary School.

The mostly virtual event was "really valuable" as the pandemic continues to prevent regular in-person fundraisers, Thompson said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}