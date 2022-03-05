Girl Scout cookie booths open in Cowlitz County, but some cookie supplies are low

Girl Scout cookie booths are back after a pandemic break — and they are featuring a new cookie, while others are in short supply.

Girl Scouts of Western Washington kicked off cookie sales outside of local stores Friday. Only up to two scouts are allowed at each booth, said Kristy Brett, whose daughter is a Longview scout.

The return of in-person sales comes with a ninth cookie to add to the long-standing collection: a sea-salt and caramel brownie-like treat called Adventurefuls. But production issues have shorted some troops’ orders.

Production issues

A New York troop reports supply chain issues and labor disruptions created a nationwide shortage of the latest cookie.

The Girl Scouts of Western Washington haven’t released information about such disruptions, but the newest treat can’t be ordered online. Brett said the online orders stopped about a week during pre-orders to ensure the organization could supply the boxes already promised.

“I think a lot of people are wanting to try them,” she said.

Brett’s daughter, Carly Coons, 12, set up her one-man shop outside Safeway Saturday with Adventurefuls, but no S’mores — the graham cracker sandwich cookie filled with chocolate and marshmallow.

Sean Rutherford, whose 11-year-old daughter Annitka sold cookies at Safeway earlier on Saturday, said production issues caused them to receive a late order of Do-si-dos — an oatmeal sandwich cookie filled with peanut butter. Now they can’t restock their S’mores.

How to order Visit www.girlscoutsww.org/en/cookies/Find-Cookies.html Enter your zip code. Order online from a nearby troop or find locations and dates of local booth sales.

Online orders

Jason Cowan of Longview was sure to grab four boxes — including Adventurefuls — Saturday when he saw Carly setting up. The Lowe’s employee said he had heard about a shortage of Girl Scout cookies on the radio and wanted to ensure he grabbed his stash.

Finding a cookie seller in person can be hard these days, Cowan said.

“’Who’s your dealer?’” he said he had asked a Lowe’s coworker with boxes in the breakroom next-door earlier that day.

The Girl Scouts of Western Washington encourages potential buyers to search for nearby cookie booths or troops online to order. Selling to family and friends started Jan. 21, online orders started Feb. 11 and booths opened Friday. Cookie sales end March 20.

Online sales are working well for Carly. The sixth-grade student is hoping to sell 1,900 boxes to win an iPad, she said, and she’s already sold almost 1,000 as of Saturday. If she wins a Nintendo Switch by selling a lower amount like last year, she said she promised the gift to her cousin.

The organization says 100% of cookie proceeds go to troops to pay for adventures like outdoor camps and workshops on STEM, or Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics.

