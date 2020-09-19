Gillnetters approve, anglers reel at Columbia River salmon policy change

“The huge downside is the conservation losses that will be achieved. There will be more by-catch of steelhead. There will be more by-catch of sturgeon,” Picinich said. “And by the way the birds, seals, sea lions, whatever is swimming in the river at the time if it runs into a gillnet … in all likelihood will suffer fatal injuries.”

Sudar, the commercial fishing advisor, said gillnet practices have improved in the last three decades, and the gear has become more selective.

“You pick the size of the opening in the net to match the fish you are trying to catch,” he said. “So when you are fishing for Chinook, we generally use a net that’s eight or nine inches in the opening. … There is good data the sockeye and the steelhead pass through those nets because there’s big openings.”

Sudar added that the policy changes are “not big.” Sport fishers will still have the vast majority of the allowable harvest. Commercial fisheries will still be highly regulated by wildlife officials.

But for local gillnetters, whose way of life has revolved around the practice for multiple generations, those little changes are “significant to us.”