Gifford Pinchot wildfires see little growth over the weekend

Crews on both ends of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest are continuing work on containing wildfires burning in difficult-to-reach terrain.

The Kalama fire, located just southeast of the Kalama Horse Camp Campground north of Cougar, grew minimally over the weekend to about 215 acres. About 5% of the fire perimeter was contained as of Monday morning.

Cooler weather and light rain Friday helped firefighting efforts over the weekend, according to the latest update from the incident command team. Seasonably warm weather and dry conditions were expected Monday and Tuesday, but the National Weather Service forecast calls for 20% chance of showers Wednesday into Thursday.

Existing evacuation orders, road and trail closures remain in place.

Goat Rocks fire

The Goat Rocks fire, which has burned 3,338 acres northeast of Packwood, also saw little growth over the weekend.

On Saturday, officials lifted the evacuation orders in Packwood and all areas southwest of Butter Creek, including High Valley. Areas northeast of Butter Creek and north of Highway 12, including lower Timberline and Goat Rock, remain at a Level 1 "Ready" evacuation status. Upper Timberline, areas south of Highway 12, remain at Level 2 "Set" evacuation.

The fire grew about 60 to 70 acres since Friday, mostly in the western Coal Creek Bluff area and in some spots above Forest Road 4612, according to the incident command team's update. More smoke could be visible over the next few days as warmer and drier conditions may increase fire activity.

Firefighters have not been able to safely engage the fire's edge because of difficult terrain, the update stated. Crews have been constructing control lines along the existing road systems around the fire and clearing woody material around structures in the area.

This year, Washington and Oregon have seen 61 large fires burning 469,390 acres so far, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. That's nearly 70% less than 2021, when 84 large fires burned 1,503,030 acres.