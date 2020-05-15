Gifford Pinchot opens most trailheads, day-use areas

The Gifford Pinchot National Forest Friday reopened most day-use and trailhead sites to recreational users.
Forest Roads 81, 83 and 90 will are reopened to general public use.
To align with Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, several sites will remain closed, including campgrounds, the Lower Lewis River Falls Recreation Area, Johnston Ridge Observatory, Ape Cave Interpretative Site and Forest Road 8303 leading to the site.
State Route 504, also known as Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, will remain gated and closed at milepost 45.0, near Coldwater Lake. The Hummocks Trailhead is still accessible before the closure gate.
Closures are necessary to address social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control, and to help reduce pressure on local emergency services, according to the Forest Service.
Ape Cave Interpretive Site and Lower Falls Day Use site will also undergo major construction projects this summer.
Remaining closures will be evaluated as the state moves into Phase 2 of Inslee’s Safe Start Washington plan. A significant part of the 1.3 million acre Gifford Pinchot is located in Skamania County, which has moved to Phase 2 of the recovery plan.
A complete list of developed recreation sites both open and closed is available on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest’s website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/giffordpinchot/recreation.
Campgrounds currently remain closed and will not be open for Memorial Day Weekend, according to the Forest Service. Forest recreation staff and campground concessionaire Rocky Mountain Resource Co. are evaluating how to safely reopen campgrounds.
Mount St. Helens climbing permits issued prior to the COVID-19 closure for Friday and later are valid and the climbing route opened Friday. Permits to climb Mt. Adams will only be available online beginning in early June.
Some facilities, such as vault bathrooms, may remain open for public use but will not be maintained as the forest service does not currently have the proper personal protective equipment necessary to ensure the safety of employees, according to the press release. Members of the public wishing to utilize these facilities must take all necessary precautions to ensure their own personal health and safety, the Forest Service said.
The Mount Hood National Forest and the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area still have closures currently in effect.
