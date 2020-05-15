Gifford Pinchot opens most trailheads, day-use areas

Campgrounds currently remain closed and will not be open for Memorial Day Weekend, according to the Forest Service. Forest recreation staff and campground concessionaire Rocky Mountain Resource Co. are evaluating how to safely reopen campgrounds.

Mount St. Helens climbing permits issued prior to the COVID-19 closure for Friday and later are valid and the climbing route opened Friday. Permits to climb Mt. Adams will only be available online beginning in early June.

Some facilities, such as vault bathrooms, may remain open for public use but will not be maintained as the forest service does not currently have the proper personal protective equipment necessary to ensure the safety of employees, according to the press release. Members of the public wishing to utilize these facilities must take all necessary precautions to ensure their own personal health and safety, the Forest Service said.