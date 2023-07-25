The Gifford Pinchot National Forest is seeking public input on a sustainable trail system plan.

The plan covers the entire 1.3 million acres of the forest, which include a variety of landscapes, wildlife habitat, watersheds and mountains, and will guide future trail creation and maintenance, a press release states.

The Gifford Pinchot aims to build the plan with partners, volunteers and local community engagement. Partners include Washington Trails Association, Trans-Cascadia, Backcountry Horsemen of Washington, Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, Northwest Motorcycle Association, Access for All and Volunteers of Lewis Trails.

Provide input through Sept. 30 at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/gp/trailstrategy.