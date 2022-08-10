Gifford Pinchot National Forest permit needed to pick berries

Forest managers remind people a permit is required to collect huckleberries and other wild berries in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

A free-use permit for personal consumption is needed to remove up to a gallon of berries per day, for a total of 3 gallons per year. Berries obtained under a free-use permit may not be sold. There is no cost for free-use permits. To apply, visit https://gp.fs2c.usda.gov/gp/.

Permits should be printed or saved to a mobile device, along with conditions for use and a map of the locations open to free-use berry collection.

Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument, all legislated wildernesses and the “Handshake Agreement” area of Sawtooth Berry Fields are closed to berry removal, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Beginning Aug. 8, commercial charge-use berry permits will be available for purchase at ranger district offices and the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument Headquarters through walk-up service windows. For locations and hours of operation, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/giffordpinchot/about-forest/offices.

Commercial charge-use berry permits cost $60 for 14 consecutive days or $105 for the season.

Violation of any regulation for berry permits is subject to a citation and fine.

Parking in some developed recreation sites requires a Northwest Forest Pass.