Gifford Pinchot National Forest gets new leader

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A career fisheries biologist and National Parks Service manager has been named the new supervisor of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in Southwest Washington.

Eric Veach steps into the role on May 26.

He currently is superintendent of Kenai Fjords National Park in Seward, Alaska, according to a U.S. Forest Service press release.

Veach began his federal career as a fish biologist in the Payette National Forest in Idaho following several seasonal positions working for Forest Service and the Nez Perce Tribe.

For the past 20 years he’s worked for the National Park Service in Alaska in a variety of positions.

According to the Forest Service, some of his many accomplishments include the renovation of the Seward Visitor Center, management of Federal Subsistence fisheries in the Copper River, wildland fire management, and management of the largest wilderness area in the United States.