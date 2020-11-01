Gifford Pinchot National Forest 2020 Christmas tree cutting permits online

If you want to get a jump start on the winter holiday season, Christmas tree permits for the Gifford Pinchot National Forest are now available online.

Permits cost $5 each and customers can purchase permits online at recreation.gov for use as early as Nov. 1, according to the forest service. Additional administrative fees will apply to all online sales.

Starting Nov. 10, people can buy permits in person at Mt. Adams and Cowlitz Valley Ranger District offices and many local vendors (see attached breakout box for a full list).

There is a limit of five permits per household, and permits are valid for one-time use. The tree permits include a map of areas that are closed to cutting and an information sheet with special instructions for cutting a tree in the national forest.

The forest service reminds customers they will need to bring their printed permit with them into the forest. Forest staff also recommend bringing traction devices and a shovel, extra food, drinking water, winter clothing, blankets, a flashlight and a first aid kit. The forest service reminds people to bring a tool for cutting the tree and a rope or cord to secure it to vehicles.