Gifford Pinchot National Forest 2020 Christmas tree cutting permits online
0 comments

Christmas tree permits
Courtesy photo

If you want to get a jump start on the winter holiday season, Christmas tree permits for the Gifford Pinchot National Forest are now available online.

Permits cost $5 each and customers can purchase permits online at recreation.gov for use as early as Nov. 1, according to the forest service. Additional administrative fees will apply to all online sales.

Starting Nov. 10, people can buy permits in person at Mt. Adams and Cowlitz Valley Ranger District offices and many local vendors (see attached breakout box for a full list).

There is a limit of five permits per household, and permits are valid for one-time use. The tree permits include a map of areas that are closed to cutting and an information sheet with special instructions for cutting a tree in the national forest.

The forest service reminds customers they will need to bring their printed permit with them into the forest. Forest staff also recommend bringing traction devices and a shovel, extra food, drinking water, winter clothing, blankets, a flashlight and a first aid kit. The forest service reminds people to bring a tool for cutting the tree and a rope or cord to secure it to vehicles.

Tree cutting and travel may take longer than anticipated, so let a friend or family member know where you are going, get an early start, and leave the woods well before dark, the forest service recommends.

Households with fourth- graders can get a Christmas tree cutting permit for free this year. After earning their “Every Kid Outdoors” pass online, fourth-graders simply need to show their valid paper voucher or “Every Kid Outdoors” pass at national forest office for their free Christmas tree permit. Fourth-graders and their parents should visit everykidoutdoors.gov for more details and to obtain their paper voucher.

Where to purchase a Christmas tree permit

This year visitors can purchase Christmas tree permits at the following Forest offices and vendor locations:

Mt. Adams Ranger District (509) 395-3400

2455 Highway 141, Trout Lake, WA 98650

Office Hours: Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walk up window service for all sales. Please wear a mask.

Cowlitz Valley Ranger District (360) 497-1100

10024 US Hwy 12, Randle, WA 98377 

Office Hours: Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. (Closed noon until 1 p.m. daily.)

Walk up window service open for forest product permits only.

All Forest Service offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day Nov. 26, 2020.

Vendor Locations (Call for hours of operation and information):

Amboy, WA – Amboy Market (360) 247-5421

Amboy, WA – Chelatchie Prairie General Store (360) 247-5529

Cougar, WA – Lakeside Country Store (360) 238-5202

Cougar, WA – Cougar Store (360) 238-5228

Cougar, WA – Lone Fir Resort (360) 238-5210

Kalama, WA – Kalama Spirits and Tobacco (360) 673-4991

Carson, WA – Wind River Market (509) 427-5565

Home Valley, WA – Home Valley Store (509) 427-4015

Trout Lake, WA – Little Mountain (True Value) Hardware (509) 395-2773

Stevenson, WA – Main St. Convenience Store (open 24 hours) (509) 427-5653

Ashford, WA - Ashford General Store (360) 569-2377

Ashford, WA - Ashford Valley Grocery (360) 569-2560

Elbe, WA – Elbe Junction (360) 524-7707

Elbe, WA - Elbe Mall (360) 569-2772

Packwood, WA – Blanton’s Market (360) 494-6101

Randle, WA – Fischer’s Market (360) 497-5355

Randle, WA – Randle One Stop (360) 497-3261

Kelso, WA - Sportsman's Warehouse (360) 423-2600

Vancouver, WA - Sportsman's Warehouse (360) 604-8000

