Gifford Pinchot fire blows smoke billowing through Cowlitz County

Outages Monday evening, mostly caused by tree limbs colliding with power lines, took out power for about 1,600 PUD customers in the Lewis River Road area, Cowlitz PUD spokesperson Alice Dietz said Tuesday.

The outages were reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday evening and crews had power restored by about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

By late Tuesday morning, Cowlitz PUD reported no outages. However, Dietz cautioned that crews will be taking extra safety precautions for the time being given the elevated fire hazard risks. That means power outages may take longer than usual to be restored, she said.

Wildfire smoke from Eastern and Central Washington crossed the Cascades over Labor Day, leaving the taste of smoke in the air.

High winds have also blown around dust from Mount St. Helens, Kranz said. Because the soil on the mountain’s southern slope is so dry, strong gusts can easily whip it up and around. The dust was expected to blow through Tuesday, making any trips up the mountain inadvisable, Kranz said. It should subside by Wednesday, he said.