Gifford Pinchot ends campfire ban ahead of the weekend rain

The rain that came through Southwest Washington beginning Friday was enough relief to roll back fire restrictions in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

U.S. Forest Service officials announced the strict public use restrictions on burns and fire-related activities would end in the forest beginning Sept. 17 because of the incoming rain. The change means campfires and target shooting will be allowed in the forest and the fire danger has been reduced from “extreme” to “high.”

Gifford Pinchot spokesperson Gala Miller said in a press release announcing the change that visitors to the forest should still be vigilant about activities that could accidentally spark fires and visitors should make sure campfires are properly extinguished.

Firewood cutting within the forest also has resumed with the reduced danger level, though chainsaw use is not allowed between 1 and 8 p.m.

Rain and cooling temperatures in other sections of Washington are leading to broader rollbacks of fire restrictions. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced Thursday the lands east of the Cascades managed by the Department of Natural Resources are reopened to public use after an eight-week closure enacted over the threat of wildfires.