Gifford Pinchot closing trails due to Big Hollow Fire; Cougar area told to prepare to evacuate

“The main issue right now is that the danger of fire threat in our area is unprecedented. How we have moved through this without an incident so far is beyond me,” Fire chief Dave Lafave said in the press release.

He said the current probability of ignition is at least 95%, “meaning if 100 embers land in a fuel bed at least 95 of them would cause ignition to the fuel” causing rapid fire spread.

“We saw the impact of fires in March of 2019 within developed areas with less dangerous conditions,” LaFave added. “This fire threat is significant in the rural and city interface areas throughout our county.”

He said the Big Hollow Fire is burning toward Chelatchie Prairie and local departments “may soon be engaged or supporting that fire in various ways.”

“I think we’ll be out of this pretty soon, but until then, we’re asking the public to please be smart,” LaFave said. “Don’t burn anything, don’t run equipment or lawnmowers if possible and recognize this weather and the potential threats associated with it.”

Forest Supervisor Eric Veach said in the release that the current focus is in on keeping firefighters and the public safe. He asked that visitors avoid the area.