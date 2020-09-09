Gifford Pinchot closing campgrounds, trails due to Big Hollow fire; Cougar area told to prepare to evacuate

Gifford Pinchot National Forest will soon release closures for developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, day use areas, wilderness areas and all forest roads and trails within the southwestern portions of the forest due to the Big Hollow fire, according to a Tuesday evening press release.
"If you have plans to be in this area of the forest, please consider making alternate arrangements," the press release said.
The Big Hollow fire is burning east and north of the Trapper Creek Wilderness. It was reported early Tuesday morning and is estimated to be about 5,000 to 10,000 acres in size and growing, according to the press release.
"Gifford Pinchot National Forest crews are assessing the situation and assisting with evacuations and clearing road corridors of downed trees resulting from recent heavy winds," the press release said.
Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Natural Resources recommended a Level 2 evacuation notice for the Cougar area. A Level 2 means to be ready to go on a moments notice, or to leave now if extra time is needed. The area under the order is from Speelyai Park east to the Cowlitz County line and Merrill Lake south to Cowlitz county line.
Forest Supervisor Eric Veach said in the release that the current focus is in on keeping firefighters and the public safe. He asked that visitors avoid the area.
A Type II fire team has been ordered and will take over management of the fire once they arrive on scene, the press release said. And effective Wednesday morning the entire Gifford Pinchot National Forest is at a Industrial Fire Protection Level IV, meaning a general shutdown of the area. It is the highest protection level.
"It is important to note that the local area remains under threat of dangerous fire conditions with a combination of extreme heat, significant wind events, dry conditions, and firefighting resources that are stretched thin across the region and nation," the press release said.
The Longview Police Department said the local area will see more smoke blowing in with shifting winds Wednesday. The departments asked in a Facebook post that people do not call 911 to report smoke unless they see an actual fire.
"It is highly advised not to do any activities that may cause a spark including running power equipment, lawn mowers or having any kind of open flame outside," the department post added.
The cause of the fire is unknown, according to the press release. However, in a Tuesday TDN story, Washington Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Thomas Kyle-Milward said firefighters suspect the fire was human-caused, though it is still under investigation.
Kyle-Milward previously told TDN the fire is in an area of steep terrain that is difficult to survey and to access and that it is the largest active wildfire in Southwest Washington by acreage.
However, no structures were threatened by the fire Tuesday, Kyle-Milward said.
