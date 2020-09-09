Gifford Pinchot closing campgrounds, trails due to Big Hollow fire; Cougar area told to prepare to evacuate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gifford Pinchot National Forest will soon release closures for developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, day use areas, wilderness areas and all forest roads and trails within the southwestern portions of the forest due to the Big Hollow fire, according to a Tuesday evening press release.

"If you have plans to be in this area of the forest, please consider making alternate arrangements," the press release said.

The Big Hollow fire is burning east and north of the Trapper Creek Wilderness. It was reported early Tuesday morning and is estimated to be about 5,000 to 10,000 acres in size and growing, according to the press release.

"Gifford Pinchot National Forest crews are assessing the situation and assisting with evacuations and clearing road corridors of downed trees resulting from recent heavy winds," the press release said.

Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Natural Resources recommended a Level 2 evacuation notice for the Cougar area. A Level 2 means to be ready to go on a moments notice, or to leave now if extra time is needed. The area under the order is from Speelyai Park east to the Cowlitz County line and Merrill Lake south to Cowlitz county line.