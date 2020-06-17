Giant Japanese shipping firm to invest in $2B Kalama methanol project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of the world’s largest shipping companies will invest in the $2 billion Kalama methanol project, which continues to undergo review of its potential impact on global climate change.

Northwest Innovation announced recently that Tokyo-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (commonly called MOL) will invest in the project and will deliver methanol to market in cleaner “next-generation” ships.

NWIW declined to state the size of MOL’s investment, but “it is not insignificant,” said Kent Caputo, general counsel for NWIW.

“It’s really a partnership that is above and beyond just shipping” the methanol, Caputo said.

Tokyo-based MOL has been in business since the 19th century. Caputo said it has a fleet of 740 ships. MOL, Caputo said, is “really focused on methanol shipping and clean shipping” by moving away from traditional bunker fuel — a thick, residual petroleum product left after gas and oil refining — to ships that burn cleaner liquefied natural gas and even methanol itself.

NWIW says its plant will set a new standard of environmental performance in methanol production, and one reason for the partnership with MOL is that “we are like-minded” in wanting to use new, cleaner technology and practice good environmental stewardship, Caputo said.