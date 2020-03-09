Giant inflatable colon to be displayed at St. John Wednesday

Anyone who has wondered what the inside of a colon looks like will get a chance to see it up close on Wednesday when PeaceHealth St. John' Cancer Center team inflates a giant colon in the hospital lobby.

The walk-through colon will be displayed in the from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited to visit.

The inflatable colon is a fun hands-on opportunity to see, touch, and better understand the colon as well as showing polyp growth and warning signs of colon cancer, according to a PeaceHealth press release.

Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. and one that is very preventable with regular screenings beginning at age 50, according to PeaceHealth. One of every three people who should get screened fail to do so.

