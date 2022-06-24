Giant hogweed, a dangerous weed, found in Cowlitz County for first time

A new variety of noxious weed has been reported in Cowlitz County for the first time.

The Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Control Board announced Friday that an infestation of giant hogweed had been discovered on two properties in the Ostrander neighborhood of Kelso. The board's press release said there were fewer than 40 plants and officials have a plan to address them.

Hogweed is covered with a mildly toxic sap that can cause skin burns, scarring and blistering when exposed to sunlight.

The plant looks like a larger version of cow parsnip with purple blotches along its stem. Stalks of hogweed can reach 15 feet high, with clusters of white flowers and long leaves with serrated edges.

Giant hogweed is designated as a Class A noxious weed in Washington and at the federal level, the highest classification for invasive plant species. Landowners are required to fully eradicate class A weeds to keep them from spreading.

The noxious weed board encourages anyone who sees more hogweed plants in the county to avoid touching the plant and contact the weed control program.

