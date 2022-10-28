Genre-defying trio, Take3, performs in Longview Nov. 5

Take3, a genre-defying trio, brings their classical and rock fusion music and down-to-earth on-stage personalities to Longview as part of the Longview-Kelso Community Concert Association’s and Live On Stage Inc.’s 2022-2023 concert season.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview.

The trio, trained at the world’s top conservatories, has expanded their repertoire from Bach and Beethoven to Bieber and The Beach Boys, according to a press release from Live On Stage Inc.

The release goes on to note that the Nevada Sagebrush said “this group gave us a tremendous night of undisputed talent from some of the most passionate musicians around.”

To watch a video of the trio, visit bit.ly/3TdDumF.

Tickets are $35 per person for adults and $15 per person for students or the balance of the concert season can be purchased for $55.

The remaining season includes Judy Carmichael, stride and string piano; and Divas 3, Las Vegas vocalists’ tribute to the biggest divas in music history in three-part harmony. Tickets available at lkcaa.org, at columbiatheatre.com, at the theater box office, by calling 360-575-8499 or at the door the night of the concert.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The Longview-Kelso Community Concerts is an all-volunteer organization that has been bringing high-quality, live, professional entertainment to the local area since 1937. Live On Stage Inc. provides affordable entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters, according to the press release.